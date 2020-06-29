Work That Speaks: Brands That Cut Through The Clutter – 22 To 28 June 2020

There are 12 brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

We have moved from doing a weekly top 10 ads video countdown (until the week ending 21 June 2020), to a monthly countdown of the best work. I am glad we took that call and made the shift because it allows us to feature more work here in the weekly ad reviews. There are 12 brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week, including some that I may have missed reviewing earlier.

Asian Paints | Papa Kaam Kar Lenge

There is nothing like an emotional story that makes the audience feel for the protagonists, and makes the brand’s point strongly while doing so. In this case, it is a story of a father and son (and the family). The plight of skilled workers unable to make a living because of the lockdown has been told, with a positive story that ends in smiles. This tale is coloured with the feelings of an understanding son for his brother, and the undying love of their father.

Asian Paints frames another heartwarming portrait with this one. Because no one wants to see someone unable to fulfil the simple wishes of their children.

Even when they paint the toy and its box together, there is nothing to indicate that it is from the paint brand. That rigour in staying true to the story keeps the engagement taut till the end.

Ariel | Share The Load, Share The Love

It isn’t uncommon for brands to revisit their signature campaigns during the lockdown. But when you have a campaign that has been leading the crusade for sharing domestic duties at home, the lockdown lends itself to it like nothing else. The way this has been stitched together makes it genuine and relevant for the times. If there was ever a time to #ShareTheLoad, it is now.

MPL | Har Game Main Jeeto

This campaign takes the quirky humour route and does it quite well. Humour plays the lead role in these short-duration spots and carries them ably on its shoulders. Virat Kohli’s presence and message delivery ensure attention for the brand in what is turning out to be a crowded category.

Muthoot Finance | Sunehri Soch

A content series – on radio – telling stories of people whose lives changed for the better with a gold loan. This might seem like a hardsell in a 30-second spot, but an unhurried narration by Amitabh Bachchan on radio is another matter. While I haven’t heard the show yet, the video and concept provide promise.

Motorola One Fusion+ | #TheUltimateOne

A sharp focus on the targets is evident in this campaign and the proposition is spelt out clearly too. There are multiple films in this series allowing for each to deliver a specific product advantage.

Phool Versha Foundation | Let’s Count Them In

This is a segment of society that is quite easily forgotten, invisible as they are except when they seek help. That also puts them in unspeakable distress during the lockdown, for they are not visible to receive the aid the poor are entitled to. The film crafted using visuals from a documentary speaks to us with a profound message: to count them in, because they count on us. This is a perspective-changing campaign, for an NGO engaged in changing lives.

BMW | #JustCantWait

The different aspects of a drive that makes one say #JustCantWait dovetail into the brand’s #SheerDrivingPleasure proposition smoothly. They are also in sync with what many people are feeling right now.

Tata Wiron | #SunhareKalKiOar

A nice, slow film that allows the viewer to sink in and get transported to the world and mind of the farmer. It celebrates the fruits of his labour and acknowledges the reassuring partner he needs to be able to rely on. This is unlikely to win awards, but will warm hearts.

Dollar | #DollarBadalGaya

It’s about time we saw this change. What is pleasantly surprising is the manner in which the communication has been created. Reversing the role of ‘Rajkumar’ and ‘Rajumari’ is a beautiful device. Involving the young girl as the recipient of the message is another plus. Many years after trying to change the rhyme, it’s time for the brand world to reverse the fables in the most unlikely of categories.

Flipkart | #AaoPhirPakdeRaftaar

This film captures the pain of a segment of a nation. Every other day we see a media report on job losses. But if one speaks to traders and small business owners, we can understand the gravity of what some of them are going through. Flipkart is giving them hope.

Paree | #PapaVsPMS

We saw Stayfree make a statement with ‘It’s Just A Period’ not too long ago. This piece of content from Paree takes the conversation further. It deals with PMS and has been made well enough to meet its objective of normalising that conversation. The understanding ‘cool dad’ is just what the doctor ordered.

Ogilvy | My Name Is David

I am not sure how many people can say this with authority. I certainly can’t. But I am guessing David Ogilvy would have been proud of this.

