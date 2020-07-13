Work That Speaks: Brands That Cut Through The Clutter – 06 To 12 July, 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Britannia | #RaiseTheCurveOfHappiness

This film is all about spreading smiles. It is so simple on the surface but works at multiple levels. For brand Good Day, which is all about smiles, it’s the perfect vehicle to announce the two bits it is doing to bring smiles on faces in the midst of the pandemic. The transition from grim to smiling faces is smooth and the music elevating. A positive stroke in trying times. More importantly, one that comes across as genuine and genuinely warms you within.

ZEE | #13thKiTayyari

Truly clutter-breaking stuff from the broadcaster here and an integrated campaign that also smartly integrated clients. The message is simply that the programming is back. And left to itself, that message would have struggled to make itself heard. This must rank among the very best efforts in the sector.

Bingo | #LoEkBingoBreak (Ghar Ka Bhatwara)

This brand deserves an award for consistently cutting through with its irreverent, young and unique brand of humour. This timely caper points to the return to offices that a lot of India is going through. Yet it stays within the brand’s zone. Given the number of attempts to stand out using this approach, the ones that manage to like Bingo must be applauded.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Crispello | Crispello Breaking, Barabar Sharing

In how many ways can you show a chocolate to be irresistible? This seemed to be rather cool but I also checked with a couple of youngsters to make sure this really is working for them. Entertaining, quirky and delivering the message. All of that in 20 seconds. Crisp work.

Spotify | The Way The World Does

This Spotify spot manages to put ‘playlists for every mood” in the spotlight. If human emotions are universal, so are some choices in music that traverse borders. The portrayal of some of the chosen moods and overall execution are well above par.

Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance | Active Income

Spot-on casting; wonder what the premium paid to the endorser was. Beyond that, the thought of income every year comes through clearly with the creative device of postponed or staggered celebrations. Some of the work we’re seeing manage to create the aura of human interactions even while capturing just one person on camera. This one certainly does.

Savlon | No More Tension For Surface Disinfection

There”s no reason to break one’s head anymore over disinfecting surfaces. It’s so easy that each member of the family will fight to do it. It doesn’t get simpler than this but it is a compelling argument. And it works very well, thanks to the film-making.

Jeep India | #MyJeepStory | Kartick Satyanarayan

The long-running series gets a new episode, this time featuring a respected champion of wildlife. The authenticity that is key to such stories is a competitive advantage in aspirational categories.

Zomato | Your Max Safety, Our Priority

Once again, a boring ‘It’s safe to order’ message brought to life interestingly with a creative approach. Those undermining the power of creativity in advertising should look at such simple examples to understand why creativity matters.

IDFC Mutual Fund | #DateyRaho

Stay invested. The returns will follow. Told in a lockdown. The creative approach doesn’t always have to be lateral. Sometimes, it can be upside down. Literally.

