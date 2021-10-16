Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 9 To 15 October 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Cadbury 5 Star | Hello And Chalo

The ‘Do Nothing’ series got an add on with this film that went up online in August. Regret that we saw it only more recently but I’m delighted that we did. This is a worthy addition to the series for brand 5 Star, which has already cemented its ownership of indulgence with irreverent humour. Proof of it came in the Ramesh-Suresh-Tailor spoof pulled off by Swiggy Instamart. Here’s more for other brands to work on. ‘Hello-Chalo’ was a smart idea pulled off with a cool quotient befitting the unflappable protagonist.

OnePlus | #SimplyDiwali | Skip The Drama

I guess this is the season for ad spoofs. Putting a spin on festive advertising formula(e), OnePlus has managed to do something different here. One hopes the offers are compelling enough to justify this pitch.

Acko Insurance | #IndiaPehchanega

The brand must be commended for consistently attempting something different. The hunger of a new entrant is evident here. The three films in this lot do have a nice plot. The choice of cricketer is tailor-made for the journey from ‘jaanna’ to ‘pehchanna’. #IndiaPehchanega is a solid proposition to build on.

Star Sports | #MaukaMauka | #Buy1Break1Free | #IndVsPak

Mauka Mauka revisits us only once in a few years, when Ind-Pak cricket encounters happen. To keep this property fresh over so many iterations is a feat in itself. This edition retains the flavour and fervour of the #IndVsPak cricket rivalry to keep things as exciting as ever.

Zepto | Need It Quick? | 10-Minute Grocery Delivery

This may not come across as ‘creative’ but it makes the point and makes it with interesting scenarios that are dramatised for impact. The execution helps it cut through the clutter.

Skoda Slavia | From The Place We Come From To The Place We Call Home

This beautifully crafted, thought-through statement from Skoda lays the ground for the launch of a model that draws on Skoda’s legacy, while reiterating its commitment to the Indian market. The juxtaposition of visuals creates a balance between the two and vividly brings the intent to life.

Diicii | Ab Sab Kuch Diicii Ke Haath Main Hai | Colour Changing Dice

What an idea, what a product innovation! Why didn’t someone think of this ‘re-invention’ before? It’s a no-brainer that it will lead to games that employ it in myriad creative ways. If it isn’t replicable, this is a winner all the way. If it is, this should be credited as the gamechanger that started it all. The film promoting the colour-changing dice spells out in the simplest of ways, with enough drama, possibilities of the new offering. Green and green – addition, green and red, subtraction. It all adds up for a winning product.

Dream11 | #DreamBig

#DreamBig is bang on as a proposition for a brand in the space of Dream 11. Using cricketers, some of whom have featured in the brand’s ad campaigns, builds on the association. Telling some of their individual stories here, capturing aspects from phases of their lives when they dreamt big but were yet to make it big, was a masterstroke.

Tanishq | #PudhumaiPenn | Muraiyum Naame Maatramum Naame (Tamil)

This is a wonderfully written ode to the Tamil woman of today. To my mind, the line ‘Muraiyum Naame Maatramum Naame’ (We are tradition, we are the change) captures what the makers have tried to say. Nayanthara, the ‘Lady Superstar’ of Tamil cinema, fits the bill perfectly. I noticed just one possible aberration in an otherwise great film and checked with a few ladies across age groups. We still don’t see too much dancing (unless it’s classical dance or involves kids) in real life celebrations in Tamil Nadu. Perhaps it was an attempt to portray the modern woman. That said, it takes nothing away from the film.

CEAT Tyres | Switch To SecuraDrive | Delivery

I’m not sure the delivery guys will agree with this. But it’s a nice addition to the series. Aamir does his job and very well at that. Happy to see that the online troll armies reacting to the Diwali film haven’t managed to scare the brand. This is a great campaign that deserves to be seen.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)

