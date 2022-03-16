Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 9 To 15 March 2022

Brands that cut through: Google, Nanhi Kali, Bail Kohlu, Spinny, PhonePe, Instagram, Eveready, Lemme Be, ICICI Lombard, Zebpay, MagicBricks, HomeLane, MediBuddy, Slice, MyGlamm, Ariel.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Google | #SearchForChange

A well-made reality check around Women’s Day that rings true because of the situations portrayed. Search naturally flows into the script. Sticks to the #BolneSeSabHoga thought but takes the conversation a few notches higher.

Google | Bolne Se Sab Hoga

Another from the series held together by the core thought and the brilliant actor. With a nice twist in the end in the form of the line, ‘Bolne se kahani badlegi’.

Nanhi Kali | The Tale Of Two Lajjos

Nanhi Kali comes up with a winner again. This time, it also makes us shift uncomfortably in our seats as we are told the tale of two lajjos. At some point, the film is bound to also make one feel angry and guilty. Beyond just using it as a trigger, the shared name and plight of the girl and the animal underline the criticality of giving girls an education for them to feel human. Else, they are no more than cattle. A very hard-hitting message in a piece of work made lighter – deliberately I am sure – with the background score and treatment.

Bail Kolhu | Swaad Se Samjhauta Nahi

The first film one saw in this series featuring these three stars, all super-performers who have risen from humble beginnings, with a theme that matched their personalities perfectly. This one takes the theme forward, tracing their road to tasting success with hard work. Interesting placement of the stars in the kitchen cooking some delicacies fits the brand and was timely.

Spinny | Khushiyon Ki Long Drive

The journey of a customer of a used car has been told with warmth and a sense of empathy. The happy family makes this feel less about buying a ‘used car’ and more about an upward shift. In effect, the brand manages to put a positive spin on the experience of buying a used car (and moving up in life) – through Spinny of course. Sachin helps.

Phone Pe | No Interruptions | Insurers You Can Trust

So there are a slew of films from PhonePe that we had missed, including the ones above. Two of the insurance spots play on pesky insurance calls, a true pain point if there ever was one. When buying any financial product, simplification and reduction in paperwork is a blessing. That’s what PhonePe is promising. Earlier, the brand underlined that on its platform are only insurers one can trust, with the reliable Aamir pulling off another playful cameo.

Instagram | #YouDecide

The brand continues with its #InTheMaking series vibe, featuring a bunch of the young and the restless in all their elements. This set also makes the point about allowing them to be in control, while retaining the brand’s voice and feel. #YouDecide informs, in a language and tone the audience will listen to and understand.

Eveready | #GimmeRed #IndiaHaiEveready

The iconic #GimmeRed line is back and how! The brand’s re-energised campaign finds its unlikely protagonist in the bride in vibrant red making an airdrop into her own wedding. Full of energy, full of red.

Lemme Be | My Story. Period.

I have heard more than one woman bemoan or even rage against some sanitary pads ads. The most common angst was that they were often far removed from reality. Think of the ladies jumping across the field, striding into offices, etc. However well intentioned the work, the reactions were not as intended. Now here’s a brand in the category speaking up and staying true to what it stands for. Evocatively.

ICICI Lombard BeFit Cover | Cashless Lab Tests | Unbelievable But True

An alien kid landing on someone’s lap is believable, but cashless lab tests are not. The ‘unbelievable’ story arc that makes you wish you’d written it, or spare a moment to appreciate the writer.

Zebpay | #CryptoMeinPro

Taking a dig at competition must seem sweet when done at a pittance when they have spent millions. It must be sweeter still if they spent the millions on celebrity endorsers and you take a dig at just that. That said, could this thought have been put forth a bit more powerfully? Yes.

Magicbricks | Property Sahi, Aur Ab Services Sabhi | Home Loan

The brand ambassador continues to spell out the services on offer. This time it’s the home loans through the app. Job done, with every added layer reiterating the ‘Ab Services Sabhi’ message.

HomeLane | Finish You Need, On-Time Guaranteed

‘Unbelievably good’ is the premise again, but expressed here through the irrepressible joy of those experiencing interiors made by the brand. With the added ‘on-time’ promise.

MediBuddy Gold | Unlimited Expert Consultations

Doctor consultations for the entire family, sold by Amitabh Bachchan, while the different needs of each family member is seen on screen. The brand is positioned as the friend your family can go to, time and again, for every medical need. Spot on.

Slice | #SliceTasteChallenge #SabseThickSabseTasty

Another year, another taste challenge, with a seemingly ageless brand ambassador. The brand has stuck with the ‘sabse thick’ as a differentiator for some time now. It does seem like a unique position. One is guessing it must also be working for it in the market.

MyGlamm | Manish Malhotra Beauty | #BackstageToBackstreets

The brand has smartly leveraged the equity of the fashion designer to market his line of its beauty brand. The high-energy display of fashion and beauty is driven by everyday women. Beauty for everyone finds articulation as ‘backstage to backstreets’. Attitude, colour, energy and a few human touches make this canvas vibrant.

Ariel | #SeeEqual | Name Change

A message that deserves a few more iterations gets one here. We saw the campaign and here’s an extension of it, featuring a stellar performer. The ‘Name change’ device follows from the earlier work around the husband’s early days with friends, when they split domestic chores as equals. The #SeeEqual message gets reinforced, without melodrama. Maybe with Lola Kutty making light work of it in a lighter spot, more men will watch – and get – the message.

