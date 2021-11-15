Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 9 To 14 November 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Byju’s | Children’s Day I Celebrating Curiosity

The education brand that gave us the parent-to-partner thought is urging every one of us to celebrate children’s curiosity on the occasion of Children’s Day. The spot addresses a very relevant and challenging issue most parents grapple with more than once a day. The humor-laced treatment is bound to bring a smile on the viewer’s face. You can’t help melt in the cuteness of the curious kids.

Facebook | #MoreTogether | Rajani

Another moving Covid story – one that we, unfortunately, missed this Diwali. So Facebook has brought to life the story of a doctor who lost her husband. She sought professional help from a psychiatrist friend, not just for herself but for all those who needed it after losing a loved one. And she did it online, on Facebook. This is no ‘Pooja didi’, but this is based on a true story. Staying relevant to the times and positive continues to work for the social network.

Havell’s Magnatron Water Heater I Shower That Saves Power

So it’s a water heater that promises to save power. The proposition is driven home by saying that the power it saves can light up someone’s home for a few extra hours. Using the imagery of someone who could really use that power, works at an emotional level. But some might wonder if the approach is opportunistic, unless there is reason to believe that the power saved indeed reaches those who need it the most.

Vauld | For Everything Crypto | To Never Miss The Dip

The crypto category is the rising star on the block. The overall quality of work seems to be above par and Vauld doesn’t let the category down. ‘You can’t have someone do everything for you (like working out)’ sets up the spot nicely for the brand to step in, ‘For everything crypto’. Fast, humorous and the choice of a catchy soundtrack complete the package.

CoinSwitch Kuber | #KuchTohBadlega | Kya Bolti Public

Ranveer Singh continues to bat for CoinSwitch’s #KuchTohBadlega pitch, retaining the local Mumbaikar character and setting. The brand manages to keep things interesting even as it pushes messages like ‘as little as Rs.100’.

Campus Shoes | What’s Your Move?

We’ve covered this campaign too before. The brand does well to create another fresh-looking spot with the same theme. There’s continuity and it doesn’t get boring. I’m not sure I can recall a sequel for a song-and-dance spot before.

Noise | Listen To The Noise Within

‘Listen to the noise within’ is a compelling premise that allows the brand to take a stand and a position. Using Taapsee Pannu works in terms of brand fit and helps drive home the message.

H&M India | Brighter Than Ever

When there are many Diwali spots playing on hope post a Covid-ravaged phase of life, you need to do a little more to stand out. H&M manages that with an energetic, stylish and peppy ode to hope, punctuated by poetic copy ‘As bright as warmth’.

Dr.Fixit Roofseal | Expert Waterproofing Asli Waterproofing

We’ve come to expect a lot more from this house of brands that anything that is just ‘good’ isn’t good enough. That said, ‘You can’t do waterproofing with paint’ gets established loud and clear with an analogy, Amitabh Bachchan and some humour.

Joy Honey & Almonds Lotion | Tamasha Door Nourishment Barpoor

The obsession with ‘international’ gets a watering down as the star tells us that the two most important ingredients are indeed Indian. There’s nothing much else here but what has been told comes through sans ambiguity, from an actor with skin the TG would more than approve of.

APL Apollo Water Tanks

While a damsel-in-distress-being-rescued-by-the-macho star plot shouldn’t deserve a place here, one might want to make an exception given the category in question. As far as the job of establishing the strength of the tanks goes, it’s accomplished, with the help of a hell of a lot of action.

Dabur Hajmola Limcola | Lemon Ka Chatkara

It’s nice to see Ajay Devgn in ads other than those for zuban kesari. If Mahindra Trucks explored the action side of the star, Hajmola is tapping into his comic side. The visualisation of the lemony blast is impressive, while the song is catchy.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or

add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook