Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 8 To 19 February 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Epson | Our Partners | Our Strength

Beautiful story, reasonably well crafted too. But one might be forgiven for asking where the brand connect is. Likening the company-dealer relationship to one between parent and child is a bit of a stretch and that doesn’t seem to be the intent here either. That said, as pure content, this manages to engage and connect with the viewer. So if one looks at it as a corporate ad instead of seeking to realise product / category relevance, it delivers. One more in the printing solutions category that takes the emotional route to cut through.

Bharat Matrimony | #BeChoosy For Real

‘While there is no perfect person, there is someone out there who is perfect for you’ is the perfect end-message. But to drill that into heads unforgettably, this Valentine’s Day, Bharat Matrimony kicked up a storm with AI (Aditya Iyer). This campaign should win the brand and the makers some well-deserved recognition. It also strategically seeds the matrimony brand around an occasion like Valentine’s day, when perhaps dating apps are all the rage, amid a possibly newer, younger audience. This campaign allowed Bharat Matrimony.com to catch them young, as they say. It was certainly entertaining and is inadvertently a stark reminder that not all that one sees on the web is real.

Tata Trusts | Kaise Ka Cancer | Early Detection Saves Lives

This ‘Kaise Ka Cancer’ spot hits the bullseye. The first spot spoke about ‘Kaise’ in the contexts of one’s struggles in dealing with the challenges cancer brings with it – physical, financial, emotional, et al. The second film focused on the challenges from a caregiver’s standpoint. A third spot released most recently underlines the need for early detection – that can save lives. The ‘It won’t happen to me’ or ‘can’t happen to me’ mindset is real and can make the difference between recovery and death. The films realistically portray the fear associated with the disease and the pain it can bring from multiple perspectives. This campaign is an earnest attempt to change human behaviour.

Buda Jeans | #LiveTheBudaLife | PlanetEasy

The getaway from the rat race and the corporate jungle, into the arms of nature and attendant vibrant calm, is captured well to retain eyeballs. Alongside, there are enough frames for the models to show off what the brand has to offer. If there is a claim made through ‘Planet Easy’ about the environmental consciousness of the brand, it remains a vague hint.

Secret Temptation | It’s A Secret

The brand seems to be following the Fogg school of recall building and staying top of mind. If it is run with a decent frequency, this should do the job. The play on ‘Secret Hai’ is simple and helps establish the brand name through the device of repetition. The performances and music ensure that the films are watchable and amusing in the intended way.

Acko India | Ode To Mumbai | #WelcomeChange

This is a classy ode to Mumbai made with a lot of love, and it shows on screen. From the soundtrack to the camera work to the editing, the different aspects of the film come together to bring alive the throb of Mumbai city, its ebb and flow and its evolution. As for the writing, there is a nuance in almost every frame and the slow mo treatment allows one to devour each detail. This celebration is nothing short of audio-visual poetry. It should resonate strongly with anyone who has lived in the city.

Federal Bank | Rishta Aap Se Hai

Not many banks can take this kind of a stance because it might contrast starkly with the experience at its branches – and we know what happens then. But if Federal Bank believes this can or does happen at its branches, it must be doing something right. The brand is putting the personalisation back into banking and owning that space. This is different from a bank going the extra mile; this is about the warmth involved in everyday interactions versus a cold app transaction. ‘Rishta aap se hai’ is just the personal prescription the doctor wrote for ‘Your perfect banking partner’.

MSD India | DontGetCaughtByHPV

‘Don’t Get Caught’ is a catchy and sharply articulated warning against HPV, conveyed here in the language of the young. The use of influencers and tone of voice alludes to the TG. Certainly will get their attention and awaken them to the existence of the disease, how it could spread and the call to action. Talking about STDs is a lot easier today than in the age of Balbir Pasha / Pulli Raja. Yet there remain challenges, which this campaign seems to have overcome, while staying cool enough to engage the youth.

MG Motor India | Next-Gen Hector | A Car That Pampers You

The attempt clearly is to continue to emphasise the British legacy of the brand, while driving home the technological superiority. The campaign builds on the equity the brand has created since launch in India. Effortlessly, ‘It’s a human thing’ and ‘Internet Inside’ fuse together as one on another rather pleasant drive. The feature the brand seeks to highlight stands out, even while fitting perfectly in the story arc. It will be some time before auto traffic assists and auto parking features reach vehicles at lower price points. But they are certainly features one could get used to!

Olx Autos | #OLXtraaa Price

A simple ‘Extra Price’ promise gets dramatised for impact with good use of an apt celebrity and a few gimmicks. The fact that ambassador Joshi has travelled with the brand for some time helps this come off better. An overexposed celebrity too may not have worked as well. The entry Joshi makes makes all the difference in these spots.

Eicher | Nayi Soch Naye Raste

‘Jab hum chalenge, toh duniya chalegi’. The thought that translates as ‘We move the world’ has found expression in advertising in myriad ways before. The world coming to a standstill (freeze mode) has also been witnessed before. This film juxtaposes both with telling effect. Scripted and executed well, the film helps Eicher cut through. Truck advertising is shifting gears.

Jalebi | Seriously Good Dating

The spots should appeal to the young who form the obvious target group for this app. I failed to get what ‘Seriously Good Dating’ conveys but an early 20-something affirmed that it works. The films seem to indicate that the offering is for an evolved, young audience that is confident in its skin. There must have been a need gap in the market for Aisle to launch this targeted product. Coming to think of it, it makes sense in multiple ways. When you don’t watch your elder sibling’s shows that are outdated in your view by, say, even four or five years, why would you use the same dating app? Where Aisle is supposedly for long-term relationships and has success stories to show, Jalebi oozes some sprightly buzz. Perhaps soon we’ll have dating apps dedicated to pet lovers, fitness freaks, marathoners, bikers and folks who love to eat jalebis.

Astral Pipes | Chuna Nahin Astral Chuno

The premise has been seen before, in categories like waterproofing solutions and the like. Yet, made well, the humour works quite well in this film. Perhaps shorter edits will work even better, aided by crisper endings.

(Powered by ClutterCutters.in. First published on FE BrandWagon Online.

