Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 8 to 14 Feb 2021

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Cadbury Silk | How Far Will You Go For Love? (Feb 2021)

When this line ‘How far will you go for love’ dropped on us (in February 2020 I think), I gushed about how far this could go and confessed to having hopelessly fallen in love with the woods film (below). So understandably, I was praying that it does go far. I am delighted that it has surpassed even my high expectations.

You could hear your own heart popping out with the launch film and the sequel. This Valentine’s Day, the brand has broken down the campaign on the same theme into smaller films, none of them any less lovable than the longer, earlier two. The love that is being celebrated now seems even younger and playful, but is every bit as soulful. And there are more stories to smile at.

I was curious to understand what some of the younger lot (20-24) feel about the brand and its heart popping love stories. Without naming Cadbury or Dairy Milk or Silk, I asked six of them (all in India) to name the one chocolate they would gift a loved one for Valentine’s. Five named the brand. The sixth one didn’t believe in saying it with chocolate.

Nokia | Positive Vibrations | Short Moving Stories

More here.

Positive vibrations are precisely what the world needs and here’s Nokia with a healthy dose of them. While the campaign is global, it is nice to see a strong Indian leg. Ruskin Bond’s moving words do what they are meant to for ‘Short Moving Stories’, alongside work from the likes of George ‘The Poet’. The campaign straddles multiple elements with elan, some being more noteworthy than the others but they all add up to make a big, positive statement. Brand Nokia is here to stay.

Astral Pipes | Pipes Ke Baare Main Kaun Sochta Hai?

Who thinks about pipes? The truth is, there are categories no consumer thinks about except when they affect their life. The makers have spun that around to say that here’s a brand that thinks about pipes! The girl waiting downstairs while the boy climbs down the window is a welcome and refreshing role reversal. The idea and its execution are so spot on that this spot might well have worked without a celebrity.

WakeFit | Home Time | The Single Song

After the two qawallis to bid adieu to 2020 and welcome 2021, here’s proof that this content platform from WakeFit has legs. A new virtual band offers variety to engage audiences with music content in a different genre for Valentine’s Day. The ‘single guys’ theme is something of a rage among young and single men. Addressing the subject allows the brand the quirk-space it needs to keep things funny. And catchy of course.

Nykaa | #AddToHeart

Different kinds of love, very nicely stitched together and presented. Alongside some self love of course, which the category thrives on.

OYO | Long Term Relationships

The couple effortlessly convey the beauty of long term relationships. ‘Relationships are in a long term relationship with OYO’ strikes a chord.

Kansai Nerolac | Decode Love Stories



More from the campaign here.

Beyond being smart, this set of creatives has been so delightfully crafted that it deserves a mention. It’s not that difficult to decode; check it out for yourself.

Phone Pe | Har Phone Pe Phone Pe

This film with myriad shades of purple gets the message across with some edgy execution. The message is fairly straightforward – that so many people have Phone Pe on their phones now. The brand has smartly chosen to keep it simple but invested in making it watchable.

Chupa Chups | Do You Love Me?

Forget the future of this category, its present is driven by such product innovation. The communication does justice to the target group it addresses and gets the message across in a manner they should relate to.

HDFC Life | #YeSahiTohLifeInsuranceOnlineKyuNahi​

If online is good enough for ordering everything from sizzlers to apparel and learning everything from zumba to singing, why not for buying life insurance? The message seems a little dated but the brand obviously feels the need to emphasise it even now. It possibly also helps to subtly position itself as the enabler of online insurance buying. The straightforward films are elevated by the actor’s performance.

