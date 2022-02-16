Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 7 To 15 February 2022

Brands that cut through: The Pink Foundry, Zomato, Dr.Agarwal’s, Career Guru, Tanishq, Silk, Nykaa, Netflix, Pepsi, Milky Mist, Titan, Wow Skin Science

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

The Pink Foundry | Love Is Stronger Than You Think

When you stick your neck out and say a brand is onto something, there will be a few who say, “So says you.” Especially when it’s a new brand in the ring. So it’s nice to see one such brand stand up to be counted this Valentine’s Day with a strong message celebrating love that builds on its own positioning of ‘Skin is stronger than you think’. The studio/interview/live experiment format has been done several times but it still works when the content is authentic and the thought rooted in a relatable context. The positioning is stronger than I had thought.

Zomato | Superfast | Open Cheyyadame

We saw the use of slo-mo to convey the ‘fast’ proposition last year in a series of spots for Slice, pitched as ‘Nothing like a credit card’. But one must admit that with the star who is the flavour of the season and the context of a movie stunt, this works way better. The film makes full use of the star, including the superhit mannerism. It also deploys self deprecating humour to good effect. It’s not just South movies that show these slo-mo stunts, guys! But they can take a joke. And full marks to Zomato for continuing with the localisation strat.

Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospitals | The Golden Years

Brilliant way to tell a segment of the population to reclaim their ‘Golden Years’! The solution? Dr Agarwal’s will bring them back the joy of clear vision and its attendant freedoms. Fantastic, humorous scripts that will ensure one is hooked to the screen with a few laughs, while getting the message across – with the brand in focus.

The choice of stars here has certainly been dictated by age. Ratna Pathak Shah is perfect for the role (as she is for most) and pulls it off with elan. SV Sekar (in the South versions) goes through the motions and is a bit of a letdown. Before someone gets me wrong: I don’t mind the brand engaging someone from politics, because he is known more as a playwright and on-screen entertainer than as a politician. But if you have SV Sekar, why not make use of his voice and give him a couple of lines? Maybe the script demanded that they didn’t.

Career Guru | Choose The Right Career

This is what will happen if you don’t choose the right career, says this career guidance / mentoring company from Kerala. You don’t need to clear aptitude tests or know Malayalam to decipher that this isn’t the most refined way of getting the message across. But it gets the job done.

Tanishq | Every Woman A Diamond

After the ‘Heera Ho Tum’ work comes these delightful films celebrating women who deserve to be celebrated. Hopefully, they are influencers with digital reach too. If not, they deserve to be made social media ‘celebrities’ by the brand simply for who they are.

Silk | Secret Messages

Cadbury does it again. This is even better than purple hearts, in terms of activation potential. I’m guessing the case study that will be presented at some award show next year will feature impressive numbers if this is run to its potential – which should be well beyond 14th February.

Nykaa | #YourStyleOfLove

There’s more than one kind of love, and that’s spelt out here admirably. It’s very warm and watchable and also expands the scope of Valentine’s Day and hence the market around it. I’ve been hearing some feedback on the portrayal of LGBT+ persons in dating apps’ ads. Contrary to what they tell me, I think we need to feature a community in the mainstream until no one bats an eyelid when they are featured.

Netflix | #NetflixForAll

Flows nothing like a typical promo but is nevertheless pleasant on the senses. This celebration of love of all ages helps the brand underline that there’s something on the OTT platform for people of all ages.

Pepsi | Swag Se Solo

The single Khan and his solo swag get carried into 2022’s V-Day without too much fanfare. With fans of the Khan and the ‘solo’ spirit, this will resonate.

Milky Mist Red

The packaging becomes the idea here, as the brand uses the differentiated pack colour to paint the town red. While that should help recall, I am not sure how much of a draw the pack colour by itself is. Except for a mention of ‘Cow Ghee’ towards the end, the film says nothing about the product. Will this mellowed down rendition from the ‘Gimme Red’ school deliver the same results? Let’s wait and watch.

Titan Watches | #LoveYourSleep

If this had not ended promoting the product’s ‘Advanced Sleep Monitor’ feature, it would have seemed rather forced. But it did, so why are we even discussing it? Because one expected a romantic exchange from the start of the film. The work successfully set us up, kept us glued and made its point. The signature music was consolation.

WOW Skin Science | #LoveBackNature

A familiar voice accompanies beautiful stock pics and not badly written either. But most importantly, it’s the thought that counts.

