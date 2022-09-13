Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 7 to 13 September 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Jar App | Bachao Jar App Pe

The series continues, celebrating along the way desi villains and their unique mannerisms – and with that, the joy of Indian commercial cinema. If this isn’t riding on popular culture, pray tell me what is. Confession: I did not recognise the baddie in this spot. It still works.

Rapido Auto | Forget Meter Enjoy Every Kilometre

A common pain point presented delightfully makes for relatable humour. And also preps the ground for the service. For a late entrant, a cut-through campaign like this is indeed a blessing. Where doorstep pick up was the competition’s route, rapido rides took a more painful path – drivers refusal to ply and difficulty in hailing rides. The pitch will fly. The only catch could be: will partners comply?

Facebook | Dil Khol Ke Toh Dekho | Dhol

Am I imagining this or has this spot been around for a while now? Not sure, hence featured. Perfectly in the Facebook zone, strikes a chord with the ‘Open your minds’ thought. Strikes a dhol, to be precise.

Aisle | Nothing Casual About This Dating App

Again, a thought that the brand has put out for some time now. A set of fresh iterations bring the thought to life. The thought itself is a clear and critical differentiator in the category. A nice campaign, though it fails to surpass the benchmarks it had set for itself as an Indian dating app.

Dabur Red Toothpaste | Where Science Meets Ayurveda

Unfortunately for Dabur Red and for me the viewer, the first thought was Big B and Ranveer playing father and son in an ad that airs during cricket. Don’t recall the brand though, but dad and son are poles apart in it.

Here it’s Big B1 the incarnation of ayurveda facing off with Big B2 the manifestation of science. Only to realise that the Twain do meet – in Dabur Red Paste. Very interesting use of celebrity.

Fittr | #BreakYourBarriers

Mom and daughter at a market with some tough-looking young men lurking around. Reminded of Hamam? Therein ends the similarities. Here it’s the mom who leads by example, showing her tough side and earning the respect of everyone around her. Well played Fittr.

IKEA | Come Home To Ikea

Be it in Hindi or Kannada, the message is universal. Ikea has pitched itself as an endearing extension of the home for all of one’s home needs. The scenarios are warm and execution lovable.

Jovees Skincare | Glow Naturally

It’s not very often (as we keep saying more often these days) that a category like face care impresses with its advertising effort. This one does and what moves the needle is not the choice of brand ambassador though her performance offers no scope for complaint. Likening it to water was a killer punch.

Xiaomi India | #DontBuyTechYet #DiwaliWiithMi

What’s Xiaomi doing here? Stalling your Diwali tech purchase by promising something big around the corner. Will the promise of offers work? Only time will tell. But no effort has been spared to give consumers a heads up.

Sugar Cosmetics | Shukar Hai, Sugar Hai

A playful exchange. Two bankable stars. And a product window. It works.I

Performax | Sweat It. Get It.

Bumrah has been endorsing a volley of brands. This should rank among the better fits. Aligns performance with effort.

Dabur Red Toothpaste | Ganpati | Chabaathey Raho India

Happy Ganpati work that touches on the modak and a young boy’s affinity for the traditional sweet. ‘Eat sweets, watch teeth’ finds cultural context.

Sebamed Anti-Hairfall Shampoo | Fights Dandruff and Hairfall

Very intriguing lead-in that will keep one hooked for the first half of the spot. What women want becomes the hook to pitch what men need – their hair to be in place. Tongue in cheek, zoom in hand.

