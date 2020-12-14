Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 7 Nov to 13 Dec 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Savlon Spray & Wipe | Savlon Soldiers

‘Left se spray, right se wipe’ is a bit like the Oreo twist-dunk-lick. Only, it is far more potent in the current circumstances coming from a cleaning-cum-disinfecting offering from an established brand in Savlon. The brand name says everything and the advertising does a perfect follow up. The ‘Savlon Soldier’ in the spot is a young man who marches to his mother’s orders. It’s that easy to use the product. And so much harder to forget the spot.

KFC | Khichdi | Aaj Kuch Special Le Jao

Well, if food ordering apps can nudge you to add some tasty sides to your khichdi, why can’t KFC? A perfect pitch from the brand asking people to consider it to spice things up at the dining table, alongside the main dish.

Bumble | Take A Hint | The First Move

Bumble continues to urge youngsters to ‘Make the first move’. The December instalment of two films of the campaign doesn’t disappoint, while one of them (Take a hint) stands out. The campaign in its entirety cuts through the clutter, but each element can do with a fresh thought to keep things interesting.

Tata Tea Gold | Flavourful Tea For Bengali Foodies (Bengali)

The brand continues to celebrate the uniqueness of the people from different regions of India while pitching itself as their favourite – thanks to its customised blends on offer in different regions. This is a strategic play a lot larger than just the advertising but the work does ample justice to the whole piece. The Bengalis showcased in this film are celebrated for being connoisseurs of food. This hits very close to the category, allowing Tata Tea Gold to align itself as their flavourful favourite.

Rapido | The Chase For Love

Smart plot to convey the advantage of a bike-hailing app to get you faster from point A to B. Possibly aligns with the young target audience the brand is looking to get hooked to the app. The use of interactive video is interesting.

Google Pay | Jaldi Karenge Jaldbaazi Nahi

Alongside the promise of safety, this campaign also underlines the need for safety layers in the app. It ends up educating users on the need to not rush through online payments through apps, something we have all started doing now. The message of direct-to-bank safety net comes through strongly.

Wacoal | #FeelsSoFine

The magic of copywriting and camera come alive on the screen here. The liberated setting allows for some poetic revelations from models enjoying the fine feeling the brand promises. Mission seems to have been accomplished with elegance and poise.

That said, I checked with three women between 25 and 45 years of age who have the ability to afford fine lingerie and the propensity for it. All of them loved the film but two of three felt it was also a lost opportunity. The “perfect” models featured seem to be making things unreal for real women.

PharmEasy | #DanceEasy | Kharchnatyam | Bhatak Nritya

The brand started with a song and dance and jingle. It has continued to stay with the same and yet, keep it interesting. The current #DanceEasy edition is a worthy extension. It is signature PharmEasy while managing to get the messages of cost saving and availability of all medicines at one place across. #Kharchnatyam as the creative manifestation is brilliant and the execution does justice to the idea.

Pulse Candy | Pran Jaaye Par Pulse Na Jaaye

The campaign of two films draws inspiration from the popular Hindi line and also perhaps from Fido Dido to pique our interest. These are simple, humorous and original plots that drive home the irresistibility of Pulse candy. A case of drawing from popular culture to establish an instant connect.

ManipalCigna Health Insurance | Savdhani Ke Saath…

The work stops short of naming them ‘Covidiots’ but effectively portrays the reckless during Covid times to tell the rest of the world to be aware of the harm they could inflict. The message is to be careful and take precautions, but also get oneself health insurance to protect against this scenario. Brevity adds soul to wit here.

