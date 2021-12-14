Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 6 To 12 December 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Lenovo | We’ve Got Your Back

Lenovo’s new corporate campaign is a breath of fresh air. Every year, this (corporate ads) is a category where one struggles to find category-elevating work. By going beyond product, this work helps Lenovo find a voice of its own and occupy a differentiated positioning within an increasingly cluttered consumer electronics market. This could only have worked as a series and the effort in making each one authentic shows.

TVS Raider| #FightForWhatsRight

It’s rather extraordinary for a bikemaker to allow his/her product to be violated on screen. For allowing the film to show a battered and bruised model, one must appreciate the brand’s custodians. They are after all taking a stand for a very real and relevant issue. While doing so, the attention is totally on the bike, from start to finish. That’s a smart way to ensure a payoff. #FightForWhatsRight sounds perfect. But some might argue that ‘Be wicked enough to #FightForWhatsRight’ is a bit of a stretch. Even if it is, it’s a good stretch.

Cadbury Chocobakes | Cookie-Clipse

It is obvious that brands are looking for occasions to create engagement around. Sometimes, the desperation shows. In cases like this, you marvel at the fit. Great way to engage the young and young at heart while keeping the product in the centre of it all. Technology has to be meaningfully coupled with issues of mass interest for it to be relevant. Hopefully, the user experience lived up to the idea.

Amrutanjan Advanced Back Pain Range | Dard Ki Haar Aap Ki Jeet

It’s wonderful to see the legacy brand leveraging India’s current sporting heroes. Pain relief finds its rightful place in the life of these champions. It’s also nice to see the effort that has gone into the production to do justice to their tests and triumphs.

KFC | Express Pickup | Mile Tez Taste Amaze

There’s a definite connection of the celebrity to speed and that being the product promise, one will have to tick the box for good use of celebrity on this one. But could they have done more? Possibly yes. Possibly not, in 30 seconds.

Vim Liquid | Nazariya Badlo

#ShareTheLoad was a great thought. But I do remember conversations, where the arguments against it included the fact that doing the laundry using a washing machine addresses a small segment of households. It’s not the toughest of household chores a majority of women are handed by default, it was noted. This took some time coming, but dishwashing has finally followed suit.

The could-be-couple engaged in conversation and the presumption of the male that the wife would do the cooking after they tie the knot are pulled off naturally. The plot is simple and straightforward: when he promises to help her with cooking, she offers to assist him with the dishes. How she veers him around to a fairer version of equal is written admirably.

Sebamed | #NoConditionsApply

The brand is at it again, taking on the category’s claims head on. Consistently towing this line makes the brand look like the one speaking truth to power in the personal care space. The personification of ‘Conditions Apply’ in a courtroom, the casting and performances, all deserve equal applause. The key message seems to be coming through even while the viewer is still interested in the spot – a rarity when it comes to claims in haircare.

Vivo Pro Kabaddi League | #Season 8 | #LePanga

Dhoni batting for the Pro Kabaddi League seems natural, given the strong campaign we’ve seen for the IPL, also from the same broadcaster. The ‘Bidhega Toh Badega’ approach is tailor made for the sport.

Peter England | #HonestlyMade

The fashion brand that introduced and established the ‘honest’ proposition is taking its game a level higher. For the new wedding collection, it has invested not just in celebrity power but also a nicely scripted exchange that reinforces its ‘honest’ value proposition.

Roposo | #OwnItNow

Rap done right to speak to a young audience seems to be a tried and tested formula. It certainly works for a brand in the space of content meeting commerce.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

