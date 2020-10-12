Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 5 to 11 October 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Flipkart | #TheBigBillionDays 2020

It’s evident from the star cast in this series that Flipkart didn’t want to leave anything to chance for its Big Billion Days sale this year – Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Singh, cricketer Virat Kohli and Sudeep and Mahesh Babu from filmdoms down South. Celebrity work by and large tends to mean lazy work. But this must rank as a contender for the best use of celebrity; in particular, the spots featuring Bachchan Senior. There’s a fair bit of thought that has gone into writing the double-act plots. And the effort translates into entertaining work worth watching. The spread of celebrities and differentiated storylines allows the brand to keep eyeballs engaged more frequently. And that’s what it takes to drive people to a time-bound property.

Shakti | Aadha Humara

‘When you can’t see us, how can you see our issues?’ is a powerful pitch for more women leaders to run the country. Or rather, to lament the lack of enough women in political leadership, to be aware of and hence raise issues other women face. From child marriage to property rights to harrassment to toilets in schools, the issues raised are relevant and powerfully represented on screen. The intent is clearly to highlight the imbalance at the grassroots born of the imbalance at the top. And that objective is achieved.

Toppr | Switch To Soching

There’s a larger conversation happening in the way Indians approach education and the debate on a coding app is representative of that. Toppr here adds its two bits to that conversation with smart thinking, urging people to move from coaching to ‘soching’. From a brand that is locked into ‘topping’ by virtue of its name, this is a welcome path to getting to the top.

HDFC Home Loans | #NewNormal

Riding on a phrase that’s been overused in recent times was a risk the brand chose to take. But the work manages to stand out with some simple and relatable exchanges playing out on screen. Two of the four films also feature the women taking the lead and showing their male partners the way, while the others manage to portray them in meaningful and equal roles.

Dabur Meswak | Toothbrush Tree

The documentary treatment featuring a travel enthusiast and her discovery of the ‘Toothbrush Tree’ works well for the brand and helps it underline its roots. Celebrating the story of the ‘Meswak’ in effect helps celebrate the brand. The film had all the elements needed to tell the story in the right measure and perhaps, one in small excess. Could the narrator not have spelt out the benefits of the product in such detail? Despite which, this works.

Mahindra Thar | The Launch

When you have a product like the Thar, you can get away with this kind of ‘launch’. It takes guts and immense confidence in the product to make something like this the launch campaign. One also had to ensure that the execution bore the signature of the brand and delivered the impact this one needed. Thar hits home.

KFC | Aaj Ka Special

However well you plate it, a bitter gourd will remain a bitter gourd. So order something special. Enter KFC. A fun idea that is brought to life with the right topping of humour. Tha makers have ensured that the spot is clutter-cutting good.

Meesho | Many Names, One Identity

The many roles that a woman juggles in life are reflected in the titles she’s addressed by here. While the names are many, the platform is giving her an identity. A broad theme that’s been seen in myriad forms before still manages to come through afresh in this spot.

KEI Wires | #HarTensionSaheChaltiRahe

The brand has used the line before but this is a crisp new rendition of it. It does seem odd when one writes it here, but a smart line like “Tension is ‘10’ but we are 11” doesn’t come across as being awkward on film. From the brand perspective, KEI has made an effort to leverage the association with Rajasthan Royals work for it.

