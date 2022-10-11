Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 4 to 10 Oct 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Star Sports | #GreatestRivalry

It’s IndVsPak time on 23rd October and the fictional small Indian town that knows no pain is looking for salvation. After the build up with ‘Mauka Mauka’ the defeat at the hands of the arch rivals in the last World Cup did deliver a body blow. Fan pain has found its way into exaggerated humour in this spot and it strikes a chord. Besides the humorous film, another featuring ‘Vikram Vedha’s’ lead stars accompanied by the film’s signature BGM will resonate too – at least in Tamil speaking markets.



Cadbury Celebrations | #ShopsForShopless



Cadbury builds on the initiative to help small neighbourhood store owners advertise their wares in the festive season from last year. This time, it’s for the hawkers. The website is simple and enlists hawkers by location and allows one to contact them by phone. It also allows one, as the film shows, to scan a QR code on the Cadbury pack and add a hawker who could benefit. It’s the time for celebrations and Cadbury has yet again married that purposefully with inclusion.



Lupizyme Plus | The Gut Whisperer

Who would have thought?! I am still wondering if such a person actually exists. Even if he doesn’t, the plot has allowed the brand to make an extremely amusing film. It is not just funny, but informatively funny, elucidating on the different kinds of gut sounds and their interpretations. The cut to the brand is swift and uncomplicated. IMHO, even a shorter edit could work, and

help the brand travel.



McDonald’s India | Festivals make families | Meals Make Families

What’s with us and festivals? While celebrating festive celebrations by capturing them in all their glory and splendour, the spot also takes a tongue-in-cheek approach to tell us what really is special about festivals. It’s not the clothes, it’s not the decor, it’s the family. ‘Festivals make families, meals make families’ has a nice ring to it. While I find it hard to imagine a McDonald’s meal on the family table for Diwali, they should get full marks for trying with this ‘family’ pitch. You never know. If chocolates could take a share of traditional sweets and become part of traditional sweets…



Coca Cola | Follow The Rope | Gale Milke Kaho

‘Spend time together with loved ones during Diwali’ told in interesting ways like this will continue to warm hearts, even if it has been done a hundred times before. Fresh and painstaking execution pay off.



WhatsApp | It’s Coming Home | Layers Of Protection

Multiple films to take home the ‘Multiple layers of protection’ message are at work. The one featuring the real life shuttling champion comes across as authentic. The details of the protection layers have had to be fleetingly told, one gathers. But the larger message remains.



Milton | #KuchNayaSochteHain

Delightful stuff from Milton again. Humour works hand in hand with product advantage. Whether it is the unpredictable mood of the loved one or the boss who knows it all, you can’t help but smile at the smartly written scenarios. The brand manages something new, again.



Pepperfry | Meme Stars

Talking of new, one really hopes that there is actually a large OOH campaign behind this one, with the meme creatives. Some of them are hilarious and leave you wanting to see more. The brand rides star power and borrows from established content contexts to drive home its points. And the points are pointed – a vast range and over 200 physical outlets to experience the range in.



Jack & Jones | #Don’tHoldBack

Attitude, attitude, attitude. If that’s what the brand wanted to ooze, it does that and then some.



Whirlpool Xpert Care | Hawa Hawai | #FreshIsInTheAir

Sometimes you can actually say it with a song. This one does, with visuals to match. Of course you needed a product that would allow this approach – one that can wash with just air and no water or detergent. To be fair, the makers have more than done justice to a standout product – with standout advertising.



Mia | Tanishq | This is Me

Been there, seen that? Yet, this is a compelling watch. A well-made statement that celebrates individuality and its expression. Not to forget diversity and inclusion.

Hero Motocorp | Glamour XTEC | Gazab Style, Gazab Technology

The ‘swipe’ device has been used to good effect, alongside a star and his ‘glamourous’ bike. That and the soundtrack take home the spot.



Lava Blaze Pro | 6X Zoom

Vaguely remember the wildlife setting and a mobile phone commercial but this one is different. This simply underlines the power of the zoom camera on the handset – one that allows the holder to tell one bird from another from a

distance. The lead in makes us stay for the message.



Titan | For The Love Of Watches

If one isn’t in love with watches or had fallen out of love with the category, this should blow a few embers alive. Using that signature tune to its advantage yet again, Titan stokes love for watches this festive season.



Hero Motocorp | Super Splendor 125cc | Pehchaan Nayi Bulandi Ki

A bike for the commuter segment speaks to the bottom-to-middle of the pyramid in a language they are comfortable with. A nice family set up, a smitten young woman, a ‘promotion’ and a proposal. It has all the elements of a movie script.



Mumbai Traffic Police | #JustOneHead

Whoever thought of this, take a bow with that one head that’s worth 10. Kudos to the Mumbai Police for yet again showing us that government communication can indeed be interesting.

Josh | #NoNeedToAct

This thought-provoking campaign is another attempt to make us open up – if we are depressed, or to others who might be but are not speaking up. The depressed taking the ‘acting’ route is sheer creative brilliance.



Sting Energy | Rs.40 Cashback Offer



So he plays tennis with himself after drowning a Sting. Hilariously made, much like the earlier brand communication. Manages to pitch in the 20-ka-40 offer right at the top.



IKEA | Celebrations Apne Style Mein | Come Home To IKEA



IKEA continues with the ‘Ghar aa jao’ route with its megastores where Pepperfry is underlining its 200+ experience zones. The category is hotting up. IKEA’s positioning is coming from a deep and clear understanding. It intends to get as close to ‘home’ in the minds of consumers and it seems to be working for the brand.



ONLY | The Only Think I Want Is Everything (2022)

Watchable, hummable, right on energy, stays with the message and the star. That’s what someone who relates better to the category had to say.



Hero MotoCorp | Din Raat India, Har Saans India

How did we miss this during Independence Day? Better late than never, so here it is.



Bail Kolhu | #ComicPadhnaCoolHai

As I await my two free copies (anyone can register on bailkolhu.com and get them), I am keen to see these stories of kindness told through the superhero route. The superhero is, not surprisingly, named after the flagship of BL Agro, Bail Kolhu. A great initiative from the brand with comic content. The process of registration and device of superhero comics are simple and attractive to create consumer pull, as against pushing the brand’s content consumers’ way. Just one (personal) worry though – I’m hoping they send me the English comics, because the interface didn’t ask!

