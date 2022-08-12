Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 4 July to 10 August 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Bail Kolhu | #PyaarKiBarni

This brand is surprising us time and again. One remembers recent work featuring Bollywood performers who have earned their place against the odds. This time, it’s a heartwarming film for Raksha Bandhan that tugs at one’s heart strings. The expecting sister missing her late mother’s mango pickle is a winsome plot. Who else but the brother to deliver, when it’s time to celebrate sibling bonds? Kudos to the makers for keeping it simple yet endearing. The product blends in beautifully into the pickle plot.

Tata Family | Koshish Zimmedari Nibhane Ki

A corporate film that we missed in May was sent our way this week. The thought and tone of Koshish Zimmedari Nibhane Ki make it sublime yet strong. This could only have been pulled off credibly by a corporate brand that is seen as responsible like Tata. The simple poetic writing is to die for. The themes spoken about come alive with words, the music score and visuals, be it the commitment to environment, the future of the young, taking care of the elderly and so on. It’s a statement no less than ‘We also make steel’.

Britannia Good Day | Celebrate | #ItsAGoodDay

Funny, crisp, bite-sized spots that are spot on in terms of messaging and delivery. The messaging helps the brand be part of any small occasion that could yet be cause for celebration. An astute reinvention of sorts, this aligns perfectly with the brand and what it stands for. The smart plots executed above par take home the messaging with elan.

Tata Play | Thank You For #16YearsOfTataPlay

A feel-good thank you message never hurt anyone. It’s nice to see the brand celebrate the milestone with its subscribers. The strength of the brand in a category that has had to reinvent itself incessantly and rapidly has helped. Thanks to the investments since the early days not just in brand-building advertising, but also in product innovation and service delivery. The advertising remains well above par, as always.

Parle 20-20 Cookies | Cookies Bole Toh Parle 20-20

This campaign rides on a familiar theme of the brand being the ‘real thing’ when it comes to cookies, but manages to reiterate the message interestingly. ‘Bike hai cycle nahin’ and the likes keep it watchable. The message is unmissable.

4700BC | Mr. BC’s Gatecrashing Chronicles

If one did not know that this was a brand of gourmet popcorn (among other delightful offerings), one might be forgiven for thinking this was surrogate work for an alco-bev brand. Unfortunately, there are so many brands with numbers in 1000’s on sports jerseys that the connection does crop up in one’s head. That said, this is the kind of work that will establish beyond doubt the identity of the brand. Spectacular, hilarious content to create awareness on the brand and this is just episode one. Can’t wait to see the rest.

Future Generali India Life | #BharosaPapaJaisa

The makers have managed to hijack Raksha Bandhan and take it to the brand’s ‘papa’ plank. But it’s been done well and tastefully. A little girl who yearns for a brother finds that all the protection she needs, she gets from her father. And his protection? Enter Future Generali.

Hero Destini | Khud Ki Sun | #IChooseMyDestini

An energetic soundtrack and fast-paced action backed by a young star with attitude work for the brand. ‘I choose my destiny’ strikes a chord and for a brand named Destini, works wonders. ‘Khud ki sun’ is a nice route to get there.

Seematti | Onam Anthem | Let’s Celebrate Together

One doesn’t need to understand the lyrics to be able to appreciate this vibrant ode to the spirit of Onam. The traditional blends into the modern through song and dance, even as the visuals and hues offer a treat to the eyes. ‘Let’s Celebrate Together’ is a much-needed message and there’s no better time than Onam to drive it home.

CaratLane | Happy Love-Hate Bandhan

The love-hate relationship between siblings takes centre stage with this lighthearted exchange. Who says jewellery brands can’t take the lighter route? It’s also perhaps a brand that can afford to, with several products available at price points upwards of just a thousand or two thousand rupees. Raksha Bandhan is a sweet spot for a brand in this space. Also smartly played by shifting the game to a conversation between sisters, helping it gain a little more attention by way of differentiation.

Porter | Delivery Hai? #HoJayega

Song and dance and a catch phrase deliver.

Max Fashion | Heart Full Of Onam

Sometimes keeping it light and breezy can do the job, like this one does for Max Fashion. Enough windows to showcase fashion, enough imagery to establish festivities, and a small twist to deliver a smile.

Real Juice | Bhai-Behen Dono Ka Raksha Bandhan

Protection is for both brother and sister is a wonderful message and it finds a beautiful plot too. The execution could have made this way more powerful than how it has ended up. The gift packs with juice for festive occasions, akin to the way Cadbury made its way into celebrations, was long overdue.

Nourish | #UmarBharKaVaada | #NutritionKaVaada

We’re suckers for emotional films. Even if they haven’t been made or enacted to perfection. The thought matters. And in this case, the story about a young girl exchanging her toys with her brother for a dish – and a soundtrack designed to trigger emotions – ensure that you appreciate the effort.

Canon | #BigSmileWithCanon

This is a rather different content effort from a corporate brand on turning 25 (in India). The head honcho has been in the limelight for several brands in the past but this format is refreshing and bears watching. It should certainly work for the brand’s stakeholders spread out across its ecosystem even if it is not a straightforward B2C play.

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro | No More Keeping Tabs

Product benefits get communicated without much fuss here. The thought of parents no longer having to keep tabs on kids using tabs (for distance from screen, duration) should resonate.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Also Read: FTC looking at rules to corral tech firms’ data collection

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook