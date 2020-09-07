Work That Speaks – Ad Reviews 31 August to 6 September 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Rio Pads | Raaga

If the intent is to make people listen, what better way to do it than with a raaga? The ups and downs of the raaga are likened to what a woman goes through with Polyscystic Ovary Syndrome. A great idea, beautifully executed, by a brave brand with a direct stake in the category of menstrual hygiene.

Asian Paints Rust Shield | Chor Police

These comic Chor-Police capers seem to borrow from the trademark ‘Fevicol’ brand of humour. The films are slickly produced with top-notch performances. The product advantage the brand seeks to communicate is unmissable, clearly playing the hero in both crisp spots.

SET India KBC12 | Setback Ka Jawab #Comeback Se Do

Sony has captured the mood of the nation (and the world) in this promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati. Setbacks are what many are looking to get over, and the show is urging people to counter them with a comeback. There were surely many ways to do this. The path chosen – of a young man who has lost everything and is playing again – is absolutely brilliant. In a few seconds, the promo captures the joy of him beginning to make a comeback. It brings alive Kipling’s lines on film, making one want to cheer for the contestant:

“If you can make one heap of all your winnings

And risk it on one turn of pitch-and-toss,

And lose, and start again at your beginnings

And never breathe a word about your loss.”

Hindustan Times | First Voice. Last Word.

One has to admire the brand for this simple and straightforward message on a critical and relevant issue, by a young protagonist in poetic verse. The compromise born of the quest for immediacy spoken about here is today’s reality. The spot hits the viewer hard. And it makes the brand promise loud and clear. The credibility lost by Television news is indeed an opportunity for legacy newspapers and magazines, if they can up their digital game.

Star Sports | IPL | #EkSaathWaliBaat

#EkSaathWaliBaat is yet another campaign that manages to resonate with the pulse of people today. IPL is undeniably a national unifier and it is celebrating the spirit of togetherness the nation has demonstrated here. It’s quite different from campaigns for the tournament from yesteryears and comes across as empathetic for the times.

Disney+ Hotstar VIP | IPL | #KoiYaarNahiFar

The films capture the craving to get away and join friends to watch the IPL with. One of them drills in the many pain points of being locked down at home with folks for too long, with a generous dose of humour. The other takes a ‘superheroes’ approach to make things interesting. In both cases, the proposition of ‘Watch with friends and interact with them’ comes through, making the case for watching the IPL on the app this year.

Jockey Move | Not Just For Pros

These pulsating videos are the perfect prescription for the new category of activewear that innerwear giant Jockey is making a move into. They may broadly be in the zone of Nike’s message of everybody being an athlete, but the Jockey work still feels different. The concerted effort here seems to be towards those seeking an active lifestyle but not aspiring to be on the track, field or court professionally. And we know there are a whole lot of people who fall into that category. Some say the use of international models helps keep the brand aspirational and underlines its US roots. It might just be refreshing and more relatable to see Indian models in Jockey activewear, in my humble opinion.

Asian Paints | #BeautifulHomesYourWay

Two spots here for the brand’s new service, one that flows as a natural extension of its core offering. One talks about the reliability and convenience of the service and the other about the customised solutions on offer. Both get the message across convincingly. I am guessing shorter edits will make them even more engaging.

Mankind Pharma | Teacher’s Day

I can hear people saying this is a bit of a stretch for a Teacher’s Day film, but humbly disagree. I see it as a pharma brand using every available opportunity to remain visible during the Covid19 crisis, but not at the cost of relevance. The premise is that we have a lot to learn from the frontline Covid warriors. You cannot contest that. What is unfathomable though is the protagonist not using a mask in what seems like public spaces (when others are) and a disclaimer for it.

Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Shyne | Shyne Wala Paint

It’s nice to see the brand come back strongly with this ‘Shyne Wala Paint’ spot, after some unfortunate hue and cry over a ‘Kolhapur-Singapore’ film that launched the campaign. It won’t be long before competing brands start using every protest angle possible to pull down each others’ ads. Or has it started already? You don’t need to approach ASCI to start a social media trend.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

Mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Read Also: Covid-19 Ads: How brands are building loyalty among consumers during the crisis

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook