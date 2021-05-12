Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 3 To 11 May 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Ariel | #MakeItPossible​

“What do you do when faced with life’s toughest challenges?” asks the brand, right at the beginning. With the story of Kerala’s first transgender doctor, in her own words, it ends with the message #MakeItPossible. Ariel, which has championed equality in doing the laundry (and household chores) with #ShareTheLoad, bats for transgenders’ acceptance by their families. The brand has stayed with gender, albeit while toeing a different line. One assumes and hopes that there are more #MakeItPossible stories coming.

CRED | Great For The Good | The OGs

One more, after Dravid, Jackie Shroff and Kumar Sanu. And again, enjoyable enough to not mind the common intro and the person delivering the same brand message. When you have such high volume advertising, it helps to keep it entertaining. Variety in that entertainment doesn’t hurt either.

TVS Eurogrip | Tyres For A Country Full Of Turns

I would be lying if I said this doesn’t remind me of the fact that Indian roads are full of potholes and ‘idiots’. We’ve been reminded of that before. That said, the out-of-the-box approach to ‘turns’ and the execution make it watchable and interesting.

Vivo V21 | #DelightEveryMoment

This young and fast-paced story of two youngsters flows smoothly with a song and endless selfies. The night selfie mode comes alive at the right moments to delight, as promised.

Bail Kolhu | Safar

I had not heard of this brand until I saw this ad on CampaignIndia.in. The three protagonists and their stories – or journeys – certainly align with what the brand is trying to convey. Its own illustrious rise, it believes, is reason enough for people to trust it and buy it. The legacy approach works well with regional brands in this category. And each of the stars certainly makes for a great story.

NiyoX | #WantMore | #CantWait

It’s evident that the fintech brand is speaking to the young with its product. Should that be the case, the messaging of #WantMore and #CantWait are on cue. They are also delivered succinctly through the spots.

TVS Scooty | To The One Who Taught Us How To Care

As one would expect, there were a number of Mother’s Day films (and endless social media posts) on the occasion. This one from TVS Scooty underlines the fact that it has served generations, without trying too hard. From a mother taking her kid to the doctor for a jab to the role reversal, it all happens on a Scooty.

Honda Cars India | To The Mother In All Of Us

There’s a mother in all of us and that thought comes through in this simple montage of human kindness. Nice of the brand to engage audiences with a humane campaign like this. If there was a good time to take this road, it is now.

SBI Life | #MummyKahanHain​

We’ve seen kids imitating their parents who are working from home on social media posts. This is perhaps the first commercial that has brought this out. For the first time during the pandemic, kids got to see how their mothers work and manage the home, from close proximity. That’s bound to make an impression on young minds, who otherwise register the mother as the homemaker even after she returns from work. A great insight that could have done even more for the brand, one feels.

Prestige | Maa Ki Khattar Pattar

Another ode to all those filling their kitchens with love, performing the role of a mother and hence responsible for the ‘khattar pattar’. I am not sure I got all of what they were trying to convey here (despite the subtitles), but there was enough warmth in it to watch it till the end. Nice touches like the young boy who wants to grow up to be like his mother, and the young man who notices that the kitchen needs an upgrade.

StarQuik | Aasaan Grocery In A Click

The brand has driven its ‘Aasan’ proposition home with these two characters and a catchy jingle. Should certainly aid in recall and hopefully, will also help the brand play catch up.

