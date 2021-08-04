Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 28 July To 3 August 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Zee5 | Stories From Our World

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. It takes seven words to say that. Copy matters. “If this is our reality, imagine our stories.’ This killer punch signs off after a series of colourful and vivid images that one will readily associate with the region. The visuals do justice to the ‘world’ of South Asia. That allows the brand to promise ‘Stories from our world’.

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #HeartTheHate (2021)

The purple hearts are back, with some more worrying instances of cyberbullying targeted at youngsters. Very real themes like body shaming and picking on people from the North East make for believable stories. You can’t stop yourself from feeling for the victim. A case film explains how the brand is actually pulling this off, persisting with stories until the viewer supports the victim.

Domino’s | #HaathBadhaoIndia

‘Mere desh ko haath badhana aata hai’ starts with instances of people going out of their way and helping others during Covid times. Those images will stay for life with some of us who have seen the misery upfront, and also discovered some angels amongst us. Domino’s uses those very visuals with its potent line before asking people to extend their hands again – this time for a vaccination. It signs off with a subtle and brief message that all its staff have got the shots. The film draws us in before it does the job.

Tata Tea Premium | Kadak Mumbai Ke Liye Kadak Chai

Tata Tea Premium | Sarvaguni Maharashtra Ke Liye Sarvaguni Chai

After addressing Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Orissa, Tamil Nadu (Chakra Gold), Bengal (Gold), Kerala (Kannan Devan), Tata Tea (Premium) comes to Maharashtra and does justice to the uniqueness of Mumbai with a separate film reflecting the city’s special flavour. It must have taken some thinking to arrive at one agreeable approach for each region. Beyond that, it’s also amazing to see the difference in the interpretations of ‘Kadak’ in the work for Orissa, Haryana and Mumbai.

MakeMyTrip | Great Indian Travel Sale

What staying put without travel has done to us is comically put across by the travel portal before the exciting offer gets communicated. The well-executed device of over-the-top humour manages to pique and sustain viewer interest.

MyGlamm | Tell MyGlamm What You Want

A lipstick that listens to you? Interesting way to express that here’s a brand that hears you out in order to make its products. Even the jealous partner route doesn’t look jaded.

KFC | Double Down Burger | All Chicken, No Bun

Great performances on screen help the brand pull this off. At the heart of it is a slice of reality that has been captured excellently. The kind of behaviour (scouring the dish and hogging all the meat) is attributed to the love for chicken and then enters the solution – the Double Down Burger. Quite relatable, very watchable.

Spotify India | Dil Filmy Toh Suno Filmy

India’s obsession with film music is often attributed to the ‘cinema equals entertainment’ equation that was in place for long. Even today, film music is numero uno and a product for that mass audience plays on the love for film music across generations. Comes through effortlessly.

ThumsUp | Toofan Wahi Jo Sab #PalatDe

The largest selling cola brand in India has a stated intent to go global and we saw it announce itself as ‘Worldwide Partner’ at the Tokyo Games. ‘Toofan’ has been retained by the brand and admirably aligned with the ‘Palat De’ theme for this campaign. The one thing that could have been avoided is showing the Olympians drinking the carbonated soft drink. It just seems a tad unreal and forced. But I guess there would be no film or sponsorship without it. Well, if we can accept cricketers selling music CDs, then this is fine too.

ABP Desam | Our News, In Our Language (Telugu)

Though there are subtitles, I sought the help of two native Telugu speakers on this one – one who’s just started working and another who is about to retire. The film seems to have captured the pulse of its TG rather well. It plays to the audience with references to the things that unite Telugu speakers, most of which are common across AP and Telangana. What it may be lacking in, is a core differentiator in its category besides being youth-focused and trendy.

upGrad | Kya Degree Milegi? | Online Bachelor’s Degrees

The worry and uncertainty clouding the young worried about their education and future is dispelled here by the brand. But first, their uncertainty is visualised in small town India, where the brand is hoping to take online graduate courses from reputed universities. Refreshing to see the youth by a water body in an online education ad. Well, the ad is for them.

