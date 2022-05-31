Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 27 To 31 May 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Titan Raga | #BoldlyBeautiful

Lives up to #BoldlyBeautiful and also to the Titan school of advertising. We’ve seen Raga make some bold statements before but none that I can recall have sung this tune. A bit of spunk never hurt a brand and this one manages to fuse the new flavour with ‘beauty’. Even with all the surround, not for a moment can one miss the fact that it is a wedding collection on show.

Navyasa Sarees | Feel #FreeToBe

“What sets you free is the courage to give wings to your dreams.” Poetry meets poetry in motion in this liberating film with an elevating soundtrack. Wish I had written it meets wish I had shot it. Padukone is perfect for the part. I’m not sure the attire is advisable for a pilot. Even if it isn’t, creative liberties are due to those writing such work.

The Taj | #SheRemainsTheTaj

A wonderfully written and beautifully shot ode to the spirit of women ahead of Women’s Day, this is as much an ode to the spirit of The Taj. It works even for those who have not been introduced to ‘She is the Taj’. For the rest, it’s doubly rewarding.

Nescafe Cold Coffee | Thoda Aur Machaa

A sharply chiselled set of films that speak to woke buckets of youngsters, of whom there are many. It also prods the latent woke, an even larger group, to wake up and smell the coffee. Cold coffee, of course.

Oven Story Pizza | Badla Game

‘The Standout Pizza’ stands out with this Korean dictator drama. Dictator or otherwise, Korean shows and pop will sooner than later inspire advertising. Here, for now, it’s just the dictator character that’s used as a smart gimmick to keep it sticky. But for him you realise, that it’s just the pitch. Well played, Oven Story.

Sony Sports Network | Non-Stop Cricket

‘Eat, Drink, Sleep cricket’ has been reinvented with good effect, with a dash of glam in the form of actor Pankaj Tripathi and slam from the Indian star cricketer. A jingle that more than does justice to the film helps. Well made, Sony.

akudo | Ithna Saara Savings

If you’re the kind to not find any form of kidnapping funny, please don’t read further. What better way to impress on viewers that the savings on the app are huge, than to say they could actually be enough to pay a kidnapper’s ransom? And what’s more, the kid can pay for it himself! Smart work, decently executed.

RazorpayX Payroll | 3 Clicks, Payroll Fixed

An animated and effective way to pitch a payroll solution, with the entrepreneur playing protagonist. Boring categories need interesting solutions. The message is clearly spelt out: 3 Clicks, Payroll Fixed.

Livspace | #BackToOffice

‘You can do a lot when working from home. That’s why we make your homes do a lot for you’ is a nice thought. Multi-tasking during WFH also comes through with good use of humour. It works. But I guess we’ve grown to expect too much from Livspace.

Cleartrip Tatkaal | Ab Is Se Achchi Kya Good News?

Humour at work again with a nice play of words. ‘What better news could there be?’ sounds like a better idea when compared with the ‘good news’ readily associated with young couples. Swiftly and smartly done.

Skybags | Chase The World

Arguably borders on the ridiculous but the brand seems to know its audience. Certainly not my generation it’s addressing, so I checked with those younger and those less travelled. The film seems to speak to them in a language they understand and aspire to. So what’s wrong with showing a little flirtatious fun at the airport? As long as it does the job, even if outlandishly, it works.

Silvin Additives | All-in-One Super1Pack | The Right Combination

Talking of ridiculous, this is ridiculous done right. A hilarious wrong all-keeper-team combination sets the tone for pitching a product most would not give a second look — but one with the ‘right combination’. The message is driven home with humour.

Protinex | Taaqat Ke Liye #Protinex

It may be nothing more than a straightforward problem-solution promo. But by pointing to the problem in action in everyday life, it seems to strike a chord. The dash of humour helps.

Kotex | #OwnTheNight

For a brand of overnight period panties, this is just what the doctor ordered. Makes the point and then some, without too much of a preamble.

