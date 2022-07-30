Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 27 To 30 July 2022

Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tanishq | Teej | Shining Through The Differences

Coming from Tanishq, this seems like an extension of the ‘Marriage Conversations’ masterpiece that the brand put out a few months ago. It’s nowhere close to it because ‘Conversations’ shone through serendipitously with the intense conversations between the couples on screen and an idea that broke new ground in the category.

This one is for Teej, a Hindu festival largely celebrated in the North of India. The context is near perfect from what one understands of the festival. The feel good execution ensures a festive feel aligned with category but doesn’t seem to amplify the idea. Nevertheless, thriving relationships that ‘shine’ through differences is a wonderful thought.

Dezerv.in | Get Real Experts To Invest For You | #YouDezervBetter

Cheeky and timely. Three films that take on three market truths related to investments. The one on finfluencers is obviously inspired by the Vauld fiasco. Trusting the gut and ‘experts’ who have made virtually nothing are nice digs to get the viewer’s attention to announce that Dezerv gets real experts to handle their money. The TV studio setting and writing laced with sarcasm make this good fun to watch yet the message hits home hard.

AcneStar | #SearchNahiResearchKiSuno

The universal solution to every problem is ‘Search’. AcneStar owns this with a young woman searching online for a solution to get rid of her pimple. When that doesn’t help, she ‘searches’ for solutions from friends and so on before pitching the researched solution from AcneStar Research Institute. ‘Search Nahin Research’ finds a fit with the audience and the product benefits hit home. It must be very difficult to make things interesting in this category. Kudos to the makers for managing to do that.

Cadbury Celebration | #ConnectedRakhi

Technology is deployed yet again by Cadbury. The thought is beautiful and is based on the real insight that siblings don’t spend enough time together even on Raksha Bandhan day. Any effort to connect them is worth it. From a UX point of view, recording the promise and using a connected rakhi to track the location seem to be a stretch. But the thought is all heart. Perfectly in the Cadbury Celebration zone.

McDonald’s | #MealsMakeFamily

The family is in focus for McDonald’s India. Fun, family meals and all that goes on to make them fun form the core of the campaign. The use of old people and kids is noteworthy; the chemistry between them brings the family occasions alive.

Dabur Babool | Har Din Only Babool | Babool Saath Toh Mazboot Daant

‘Har Din Babool’ karo is the message from Ajay Devgn here (hope I spelt that right), because ‘Babool Saath Toh Mazboot Daant’. Nowhere near ‘Chaubeyji’ when it comes to the creative quotient but it does the job. Entertainingly, with a generous amount of flair and action.

Milo | #MeinHoonKhudse

The thought of pushing one’s own boundaries has been used before but with Neeraj Chopra and other athletes and the execution, this manages to strike a chord. Milo’s intent and positioning is clear from this film. The soundtrack helps keep the energy level high.

Freecharge | #TakeCharge

Informative videos need not be boring. Increasingly, they cannot be boring. Here’s a nice attempt by Freecharge asking consumers to take charge of their finances and helping them with some tools for doing so.

muvin | Keep Movin’

Talking of taking charge, here’s a brand targeting the younger lot of youth with a pocket money card product. Three fantastic situations have been written to highlight the benefits of the card to appeal to the brand’s target audience. The kid paying for her parents shows how it can be an esteem booster. The functionality of the keychain-card comes alive through the sprightly protagonist. The wait for the parent’s PIN costing a young man is straight out of the teen pain point diary.

Dabur Red Paste | No Further Proof Needed (South)

The doubting Thomas has no issues with trusting Dabur Red. The makers have done well to pull the viewer in with the plot.

Kinder Joy | Rakhi 2022 | Khao Khelo Khush Raho

This is a refreshing take on Raksha Bandhan. The innocent question on why she needs her brother to protect her when she can take care of herself, and the mother’s response that they are partners in protection, are winsome and welcome. The ‘Khao-Khelo-Khush Raho’ line is perfect for the special pack, which seems like a lovely thing to keep kids engaged. I’d readily buy one for my 10-year old daughter but for the blue-for-boys and pink-for-girls packs and gender-based toys within, that seem to preempt choices and roles.

FanCode | Jan FanCode Main Dekhoge…

When you watch Ind Vs WI on FanCode, you can watch highlights on demand, choose your commentator and get stats too on a click. The utterly functional messaging gets a lease of life thanks to Ravi Shastri and the young man he’s in conversation with. The former Indian cricketer and commentator’s antics at the pool table are particularly amusing. Well written and decently enacted.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Read Also: ZEE Entertainment receives approval from stock exchanges for proposed merger with Sony

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook