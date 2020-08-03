Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 27 July – 2 August 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Facebook | Dil Kholo, Duniya Khulegi

The truth is, we are tired of seeing positive stories in advertising themed around the lockdown. Happy homes, connecting with family… the templated stuff stopped working a while ago. This series of four or more films stands out because it tells stories that are real and happening around us in real time, during the lockdown. Different segments of people – a doctor, grandparents, young parents – have been affected in different ways and Facebook underlines the role of community in making lives easier in the lockdown. While doing so, it also seamlessly establishes the relevance of Facebook as a platform in creating and enabling that community, for good.

The work stays with the global ‘More Together’ proposition and the ‘Dil Khol Ke To Dekho… ‘ we saw in a Holi film before the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Honda Connect | Boss Dog ‘Akita’

We say a lot of bad things about automobile advertising. But the category seems to be trying real hard to cut through. The work from some brands stands as proof. Honda’s fifth generation City and Honda Connect managed to stand out with mascot ‘Boss Dog Akita’. Humour done well doesn’t hurt. And it’s okay if the car isn’t in every frame.

Kurkure | #ChatpataShukriya

A brand that has always stayed with ‘family’ and highlighted their quirks, has every right to salute families that have come through the lockdown. Labelling them as ‘chatpata’ and saluting ‘Indian’ families is a masterstroke by brand Kurkure. And yes, a familiar face to deliver that message helps.

Boomer | Boom Macha De

‘Boom Macha De’ is a catchy line for a brand called Boomer and the films are fully aligned with the spirit of that thought. This ‘Boom’ work adds a bit of new energy to the category. Gum brands tend to focus on different age groups. This one seems to speak to the younger lot in their language while not alienating the rest of the audience. That’s an achievement.

Bharti Axa | Fasal Ka Bima

‘Main kisan hoon…’ is evocative poetry in the voice of the farmer that makes one feel for them. If that is the impact on us in the city, it certainly will touch that TG of the brand. The work pays its respects to the community before speaking of the importance of protecting their crop. Give respect, earn respect.

Burger King | Old Joke. Old Price.

Let us assume that everyone relevant to Burger King remembers Rahul Bose and the banana story, and places the fruits in context. Even if they don’t, this one will remind them. And it deserves praise for bringing the buzzing bit of news into the film to underline the ‘Old Price’ of its own offering. Advertising just got a tad more relevant.

Cadbury Celebrations | #CloserThisRakhi

Yet another slice-of-life, simply but tastefully told. This film just goes to show that if you can bring a human bond and one of its nuances to life, you can own the screen and those watching it for a few seconds. Whoever thought jealousy could be a cause for celebration?

Greenlam | Anti-Bacterial Laminates

This may not be a contender for creative recognition, but it seems to do the job, and rather swiftly at that. The proof of the anti-bacterial quality is in the eating.

