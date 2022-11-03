Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 26 Oct to 2 Nov 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Dream11 | Thank God Maine Mera Dream Follow Kiya

Another major cricketing event and Dream11 hits it out of the park again. This work seen during the ongoing T20 World Cup is indeed fresh and offers proof of what a little creative thinking can add to the brand. In a way the idea seems to connect back to ‘Main yeh kar leta hoon…’ and there is therefore continuity. Thoroughly entertaining and genuinely funny. My favourites were the Pant and Bumrah films, though some might prefer Rohit’s baker act or Hardik’s square cut. There’s something to amuse everyone.

Star Sports | T20 World Cup | Duniyan Ka Sabse Tez Cheez

Keeping with sport, this little kid seems to be doing fine with the OAPs for the ongoing World Cup. ‘The world’s fastest’ was an absolute gem. Unfortunately for India, the kid’s fastest pick outdid the dad’s on the field. Hoping to see a few more like that one in this series. For fans, good promos add to the viewing experience of sports.

Van Heusen Innerwear | Who Are You Underneath

Audio-visually arresting. The perfect bods and ‘firangi’ feel in the film might put some off but this is still largely how the category operates. There must obviously be a large set of people who see this as aspirational. ‘Who are you underneath’ is a differentiated positioning that comes alive on screen with the fire-and-cat plot.

Skechers | Street | For The Free-spirited

Wasn’t this actor the face of Bata until recently? Her strong and recent visibility with the Bata brand and hence the category, IMHO, should benefit Skechers. The ‘free spirit’ work for the ‘Street’ collection sends out the right vibes. This everyday fashion statement is indeed cool.

Emirates | Don’t Just Fly, Fly Better

A simple adapt of ‘Don’t just fly, fly better’ for the cricket frenzy down under features Rohit Sharma and Phil Salt and it works like a wonder. Granted, it may not have the surprise value of the goose who chose to fly better (on Emirates) across continents. But this is a clever little adaptation for cricket that clicks. The players ‘flying’ on the field has been captured realistically for this campaign to fly.

Cello Butterflow | Likhoge Change Toh Dikhega Change

It’s an unfortunate coincidence that there’s a bridge at the centre of this plot, coming at a time when an actual bridge that broke has shattered families. The timing perhaps makes the plot even more relevant. By itself, this is a feel-good film that rides on ‘change’.

Digit | Pay As You Drive Car Insurance

So this is becoming the category norm – more than one player now has spoken about pay-as-you-use car insurance. Digit here is doing some straight talking on the subject with endorser Kohli, building on its digit-dance roots.

Equitas Small Finance Bank | Circle Of Life | Poonam

What a heartwarming story. A story of grit, hope and achievement against the odds. The brand is directly connected with the story as an enabler of the achiever’s success. The linear and straightforward storytelling spells out why we should bank with Equitas and who (all) it benefits.

Epson | #SharingWaliDiwali

We have seen a lot in this category during Diwali and full marks to Epson for trying to up its game. The plot is winsome while the execution may arguably have been better.

Bajaj Allianz | More Than Just Light

Last week, I pointed to a couple of brands that went beyond ads to actually benefit stakeholders from the community in the festive season. Here’s one more. A very nice gesture; one that enables those who can’t see to share the light of Diwali. Also, one that allows those who can see, to share it with those who can’t.

AMFI | SIP Sahi Hai

We have seen this before, haven’t we? It still makes for a crisp and unambiguous take on the benefits of SIP. Star cricketers, aspiring young cricketers (and a girl at that), father, and investment talk to secure her future. Checks all the boxes and works as a package.

Gas-O-Fast | Sirf Acidity Rukegi, Mehmaan Nawaazi Nahi

Product demos can be quite boring, except when done like this riding occasions like the festive season. Festive season and overeating are made for each other, making this ad timely. Old-fashioned moment marketing.

(Powered by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns, kindly mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com).

Also Read: Meta introduces new features for creators to earn more

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook