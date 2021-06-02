Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 26 May To 01 June 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Mobile Premier League | #AapkaGameMilega

“Done, Sir,” says Daya but sticks to what he knows best – kicking down doors. A clever play on that leads us to #ApnaGameMilega, just like Daya has his figured out. Now if only this were a series. Who knows, maybe it is. I’m wishing it is.

Dettol | Harayenge

When people are almost immune to messages about hygiene, this is the kind of effort it takes to be noticed and heard. A delightful ‘anthem’ delivered by some determined young ones on screen makes for good viewing, even if the message has been told before.

Ariel | #ChangeTheCycle

Ariel is supporting simple stories of selfless saviours in the pandemic. Every little act of kindness, the film conveys, starts a cycle of change. The brand signs off with the message, #ChangeTheCycle. Lacks the finish of the #ShareTheLoad series but is in sync with the times.

Hero Motocorp | We Are One Family

For the uninitiated like me, this was an introduction to yet another ‘Day’, one dedicated to families. On this day, Hero Motocorp spells out a significant message with ease and poise – that we are one family. A family called India that has stuck together and by one another in crisis hour.

BharatPe | Cash Se Rakh Sakthe Hain Doori

Silly, did you say? I agree. Amid the seemingly confused plots, though, the message of ‘Mask is mandatory, cash isn’t’ seems to get through.

Syngenta | Fortenza Duo | Har Paudha Hai Zaroori

Neatly borrowed from the DDLJ school, the musical spot features an ‘emotional’ farmer set up nicely for the brand reveal. Not often that this category gets interesting.

Margo | #100YearsOfNeemCare

Full marks here for recreating the imagery from a 100 years ago till now, with a little inspiration from Bollywood. Entertaining way to deliver a rather dated message.

Wakefit | Ghar Ki Baat

Wakefit and Sonu Sood seem to have arrived at this a tad late, but there is still enough need for relief work. One hopes the sleep solutions brand can take the Covid19 star and his message of ‘Har Ghar Ki Baat’ to more and more homes.

Cera | #LetsStaySafe | Kuch Pal Ghar Ke Naam

Stay at home. Why? When your home is so beautiful, why not spend a few more days within? Perfect proposition for a brand that claims to make homes beautiful.

Maggi | Dil Ki Sunn Li Jaaye

Listen to your heart, and ‘Aao, Maggi banayein’. Unambiguous slices of cravings for the instant noodle snack, recreated with the help of the time-tested jingle. The lockdown is perhaps the most appropriate time to tap into instant cravings of this variety.

