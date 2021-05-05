Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 26 April To 02 May 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

PhonePe | #BestToJustPhonePe

When you have very little time on hand, PhonePe is all you need. A straightforward proposition is delivered with humour in relatable contexts. Now what are the scenarios when you simply can’t take time off to exchange cash? A bus traveller rushing in and out of a pay-per-use toilet, a car driver in a no-parking area wanting to pick up something from a roadside stall (with the shopkeeper missing), et al make for very interesting viewing. The 15-seconders do wonders for the brand and will be missed along with the IPL they made more interesting.

Cadbury Dairy Milk | #SayThankYou | Laundry

The brand takes off from where it left us in this series – a warm and caring place, where it urged us to say thank you to the security, or had a driver thanking his considerate employer. This time, it’s the last who does the laundry. Consistency maketh this brand.

Kia India | #MovementThatInspires

The brand has gone through a transformation and the film is an emphatic statement on the same. For a company that is embracing mobility solutions, the shift to this new name is becoming. The film conveys ‘Movement That Inspires’ in a heartwarming manner using multiple sub-stories with little ones to keep us engrossed. The soundtrack, which reflects elegant movement, forms the common thread for these stories.

Prega News | #CoolHaiMeriMaa

Creating good advertising is a habit and creating good occasion-based advertising consistently is a good habit of the evolved. Prega News impressed us with the Women’s Day film this year making the case for society to shed its bias against childless women. This time around, ahead of Mother’s Day, it is playing up ‘cool’ moms but not of the superficial kind. Told through the eyes of the child, the mother’s unique role in raising her child come through. This film is a celebration of mothers that does as promised – it leaves us with a smile. But not before it made you think and appreciate the inimitable role mothers play.

Mobile Premier League | MPL | #HainAkalKheloMPL

Takes the literal route to show that the MPL is a game that needs you to use your brains. A strong statement. Where a competitor was using a celebrity cricketer to ask people to apply their brains to making teams on a fantasy sports app, MPL seems to have taken a smart short cut. Works quite well with a Hindi speaking audience.

Revital H | Farz Ek Ibaadat

Duty is as important as faith. The message comes through clearly. And the brand is perfectly positioned to play this role, helping a fasting coach to get through a day on the field. What impressed us more is the call to action at www.RevitalDonateAPlate.com and the brand promising an equal contribution. There are several segments of society that need revitalising today. Beyond corporates, brands must come through and be bridges enabling people who can help, to help even if in small ways.

Upstox | Investment Made Super Easy

Very simple scenarios, superbly executed to tell us that investment is super easy with the app. It doesn’t get simpler than this and kudos for keeping financial advice messaging interesting.

Motilal Oswal | Newbie DIY Disasters

Talking of keeping this category interesting, here’s a brand that made us go wow with its message of ‘Leave it to the experts’, told through experts in different fields showing off their wizardry on screen. What stays here is the treatment and the soundtrack, while flipping the same proposition to show what happens when newbies try their hands at stocks. Works well. That said, is it just us, or is this a little raw around the edges compared to the earlier editions?

Vi | #SpeedSeBadho | Baba Jackson

‘Baba Jackson’ admirably moonwalks at an astonishing pace from a nobody to a social media star, thanks to Vi. With him, some papad and sea shells, the brand is also climbing up the ranks, at least on the advertising charts. Arguably, of course, this is currently the best in this category now.

Finolex Pipes | Ek Baar Lagwayyie Aur Hamara Naam Bhool Jaayie

Many moons ago, a top telecom executive used to tell us (at the agency) that the brand’s customer care is thought of by the subscriber only when s/he’s mad at the brand. Irrefutable logic. To take that kind of logic and pivot it into this form, is pure magic. Delivering that magic with aplomb is Virender Sehwag. ‘Get this fixed and forget who told you about it,’ is a gem. Keep thinking. Whoever did this, keep thinking.

Moj | Whatever The Situation, Entertainment Ka Ek Hi Solution

‘Whatever the situation, here’s the entertainment solution,’ is a really smart way to speak to the generation the brand is presumably targeting. A generation that gets its way despite the talking down it receives, finds the form of the protagonist. And she has her way, thanks to the app, without an actual confrontation with the elders. Towards the end, her mom is curious about the app too. Nice touch.

Snapdeal | Brand Waali Quality Bazaar Waali Deal

There are two things working for this campaign. One is a great proposition, of brand-like quality at bargain prizes. The thought meets a great idea too, in the form of priceless personal attributes and an underline on the fact that they don’t belong to ‘brands’. Why then is the sum of the parts seem lesser than the whole?

Bisleri | #SamajhdaarBisleriPeeteHain

Of Bisleri, we can be sure. That’s why it commands Rs.80 for a 20-litre can as against alternatives starting at Rs.20. And the brand continues to call those who choose it, smart.

The amusing series continues this summer, underlining that not every bottle of water is a Bisleri. A proposition that can rightfully be Bisleri’s pride and every other brand’s envy. Also, one that is a necessity given the number of ‘brands’ in the market that one has never heard of but sees at the neighbourhood store. And then there are brands that we do hear of and see ads of, like Tuborg, but one doesn’t see their water bottles in stores. Peculiar category, this.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

To feature campaigns here or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook