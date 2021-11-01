Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 25 To 31 October 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

PhonePe | #NoTensionInsurance

Continuity of Aamir Khan, casting and clever writing and execution make this series an enjoyable watch. The first two films have been on air during cricket for a few days now, but went live online more recently along with the third spot on health insurance. When you have celebrity performers of the calibre of this Khan and Alia Bhatt, you can pull something like this off. If you want to see the opposite of this, watch some of the work on air now featuring cricketers talking to each other.

Havells | Lighting | #MahaulBanayeRakhna

Celebrating ‘home’ and the special role it has in our lives is the #MahaulBanayeRakhna thought. A series of endearing situations where the product creates the special moods of home have been visualised with warmth.

Vi | #SpeedSeBadho | Wedding

Vi moves ahead from the seaside shell store, local MJ and papad business it empowered, to a wedding planner in a potential crisis. The scenario that plays out allows for eye-catching visuals, briskly captured true to the #SpeedSseBacho premise.

Walkaroo | #WalkMoreRestless

I have possibly wondered about this in my reviews before and am forced to do so again. Is there some role this actor cannot do? Beyond him, this is also work that adds a dash of freshness to the category while also building on its robust #BeRestless positioning.

Instagram Reels | We Are In The Making

In one line, the work captures the aspirations of millions looking to ‘make it’ in the virtual world as an influencer celebrity. It speaks to them in their language, whatever their route to becoming a performer may be.

Havells | Silencio | #SmartChoiceWithLowNoise

To start with, this product has a hugely relevant proposition and hence the sub-brand name, Silencio. And that proposition comes alive when the noise from another (sadharan) product shatters a beautiful moment in the making. Kudos for creating the build up to that point, thanks in good measure to the choice of soundtrack and the lady lead.

Amazon Prime Video | #ApnoWaliDiwali

Getting two prime stars of the Prime Video universe to tell viewers to take a break from the platform was a winning idea to start with. Post which, with the production and talent resources at its disposal, Amazon does not disappoint.

Amazon | #DeliverTheLove

#DeliverTheLove delivers for Amazon again this Diwali. There still remain many opportunities for brands to tell stories from the pandemic and this one is told from the perspective of a grateful mother. There’s a kind of a nod too, to a community that is known to stand up and be counted for fellow humans.

realme | #HopeForGreatThings

Another story that draws from the immediate past. Everyone has lost someone close to them in the last 18 months. Here’s a little boy who has lost his grandfather. He was always a star for his grandson, who now refuses to believe his mother when she says the departed turn into stars in the sky. But then, there are ways to light up a depressed child’s Diwali. This is a charming story set to an uplifting soundtrack.

Godrej Hit | Have A SuperHit Diwali

The brand that made the corners of the house unforgettable is wishing us a ‘Super Hit’ Diwali. Before doing so, it makes things interesting with a Diwali-cleaning setting where some hidden secrets of the family members are unearthed. While celebrations have always been a part of festivals, this is a smart move by a pest-control brand to align with festive cleaning.

Stanza Living | Loved By You, Approved By Moms

The thought is spot on and the propositions are clearly spelt out. The execution more than does justice to the idea too, though one wonders if it lacks a punch.

British Airways | #TheBestGift

The best gift you can give your family during a festival is your presence. This thought has been witnessed in a lot of work before. But British Airways manages to put it out compellingly by comparing it, in a sense, with other gifts for loved ones and how they might not be received too well. The approach allows for a light, swift switch to the emotional moment when the ‘best’ gift gets delivered. Via British Airways, of course.

redBus | Hot Seat Ka Natak

The many challenges in grabbing that ‘hot seat’ on the bus one needs to take are dramatically brought to life in this spot. The choice of seat is indeed one of the biggest advantages of an online bus booking.

Unacademy | Mistakes | #TheGreatestTeacher

Unacademy does it again at the IPL. This hybrid creation of scenes on and off the field tells us that mistakes are the greatest teacher. Smart writing and slick editing elevate the work.

YouTube Shorts | YouTube Ka Maza Ab Short Mein

If Insta is reeling users in, can Google be far behind? Enter YouTube Shorts. There are multiple catchy short videos in this series that should attract eyeballs.

Dunzo Daily | Grocery Ka Drama Chodo

After Sunny Deol’s ‘Tareek pe tareek’ rant comes another famous movie dialogue; only this time, it’s not the actor who mouthed the dialogue on screen but her sister. Surprisingly, there’s not too much of a transmission loss. Dunzo Daily gets its message across in 42 seconds.

Swiggy Genie | #GenieDekhLega

Saviours of the harried one arrive to alleviate his suffering of running several errands and forgetting key things. Set in the context of Diwali and to a funny jingle, this does ring a bell.

Dhara | #ZaraSaBadlaav | Ek Naya Riwaaj Dhara Ke Saath

Many loved the brand’s #ZaraSaBadlaav stance earlier when it swapped the stereotypical gender roles in the kitchen. It’s nice to see the brand following through with other scenarios of change. This time, it’s more directly on-brand, asking people to give homemade goodies this festive season. Happy Diwali.

Vivo | #JoyOfHomecoming

The joy that a child’s homecoming for a festive occasion gives his or her parents has been captured here, through their absence. The five-minute story speaks for a lot of parents – and their children. The brand manages to play the pivotal role in the homecoming through a plot centred on pictures.

