Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 22 To 30 November 2021

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tanishq | #WhenItRingsTrue | #MarriageConversations

When it arrived in March 2021, the first #WhenItRingsTrue spot explored a new space in relationships with honesty, moving slightly away from the comfort zone of the category. #MarriageConversations is a befitting follow-up to that piece of path breaking work. The

conversations are candid, the result evident. The shift from ‘wedding conversations’ to ‘marriage conversations’ is now complete.

Godrej Properties | #EverydayJoys

It’s not very often that we see a cut-through campaign in real estate. The largely regional nature of the business tends to steer it towards print and local language films. But here’s one that celebrates the small things we experience at home that bring big simple joys that mean the world. The instances are all relatable and uniquely home experiences. The execution drives the message home.

Battlegrounds Mobile India | #GameResponsibly

It’s tough not to applaud the makers for pulling this off in style. The obsession with gaming is ably tackled with humour. The message is highly relevant. Mission accomplished.

Magicpin | Savings Bachchon Ka Khel Nahin

The rising trend of spoofs and digs is unmissable in Indian advertising. Magicpin, which is no stranger to the genre, has done it again. This time around, the kids-as-adults approach of Flipkart gets a tongue-in-cheek bashing, as Magicpin urges people to shop in physical stores.

Vijay Raaz delivers.

MFine | Lab Tests At Home

Swiggy made him famous. Now other brands are not just riding his popularity but also building on the story arc and his character that has been established. MFine is carrying on from where Swiggy left off. I wonder if there’s some collab happening behind the scenes. If there is, the consumer isn’t seeing it. It will be interesting to see what Swiggy does next if and when ‘Uncle’ returns.

Center fresh | #HelloWaliMint | Parda

Center fresh delights again with a light and breezy spot centred around the first ‘Hello’. When you hire ace filmmakers to create magic on screen, it shows. From soundtrack to performances, this is top draw work.

Olx Autos | Aap Ki Car Ka Best Price

Usually, there is pressure to ensure that the key message isn’t lost in trying to engage the viewer creatively. Here’s a smart move to make the key message itself the point of engagement. Everything rested on the execution after that.

Goibibo | Daily Steal Deals | Apne Rule Toh Full Vasool

‘Paisa vasool’ was the message and that comes through in two spots, featuring people going to the extremes to get bang for their buck.

Good Vibes | #GlowKaMissingPiece

Rarely do we see anything more than the pitch from a model with peerless skin in this category, so this is quite different. ‘The missing piece for your glowing skin’ is a breath of fresh air.

Casio India | 25 Saalon Ka Saath

This has been crafted to make some of us nostalgic. The brand has every right to remind us of its role in our lives. Hopefully, it will make a re-entry in some form soon.

MakeMyTrip | 100pc Refund | #JoHogaWowHoga

This couple has been working for the brand for what seems like eternity now. It’s amazing how they manage to keep the characterisation interesting.

Stonex | True Shine Is Timeless

The proposition is simple. The way it has been brought to life is larger than life. This may not win awards for the ideation or execution but helps the brand makes it point.

Flipkart | India Ka Fashion Capital

Flipkart is doing whatever it takes to cement its chosen position as ‘India ka fashion capital’, helped in good measure by star power. The approach makes you realise that the battle in some categories like fashion is very much on, to move customers from offline commerce.

Skore | #GetNaughtier

One understands that there are challenges in the category and one needs to be subtle about it. One wonders if the courage in promoting the category could have been backed by better finish. That said, kudos to the brand for getting the products usually hidden away, onto the screen. Joh dikhega, woh bikhega.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)