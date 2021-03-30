Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 22 to 29 March 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

So the #MoreTogether stories from Facebook continue. From ‘Dil khol ke dekho duniya khul jayegi’ the new spots say ‘Duniya tumhare saath hai’. Both the spots do ample justice to this clear message; and both have an endearing story to tell.

Lays Maxx | #BadaZigBadaZag

Bipasha Basu as the tabla teacher next door to single Ranbir, who is perturbed by the noise but smitten when he learns that she is the source. Full marks for the casting. The plot might remind one of ‘Men will be men’ but there is more to this. It manages to get the ‘Bada zig, bada zag’ product differentiator across entertainingly.

Sebamed India | Hairfall Shampoo Ka Sach | #ScienceKiSuno

After shaking up the soap category, it’s time for shampoos, also using the pH route. One learns from informed sources that Sebamed has indeed made some of the leading brands uncomfortable but let’s stick to the work featured here. Here it is taking ownership of #ScienceKiSuno in one more category, cementing its stand. The digs on didi, friends and film stars are getting louder and the brand is coming across as bolder.

GoDaddy | Sell In Full India

MSD is at it again. Is it just me or is he getting better at acting with each passing commercial? At least the ones that demand him to act and are able to extract that from him, are seeing the benefits. Dhoni apart, a clever and clear approach here, stating simply that if you’re proudly making in India, sell all over India.

Mother Dairy Ice Creams | #KhushiyonKiParampara

Smart creation of an 8pm ice cream ritual in the Kashyap home, which will hopefully pave the way for others to pick their time slots. Warm and well aligned with Mother Dairy, but manages to not present the brand as fuddy duddy.

Dhara Cooking Oils | Zara Sa Badlaav | #RishtonKiSehat​

Proof here that a brand can work wonders in 15 or 20 seconds. A small change in gender roles in the kitchen, caring for loved ones, and a switch to Dhara – all packed neatly and watchably in such a short time. Delightful reiteration of the power of advertising.

ICICI Bank | You Are The Bank

‘You Are The Bank’ is a clever way to position the net banking on offer. The execution elevates the film and so does the adapt of the brand’s signature tune.

Urban Company | Salon For Men | Apna Time Ka Sahi Use

For those men who have suffered the endless wait in a salon, here’s a solution. Before the mobile internet arrived, we had to additionally endure the TV channel thrust on us, or seek refuge in the glossies with loads of cosmetics ads, or the local papers. In the pandemic age, it actually makes sense to risk one certified person inside the home instead of visiting a salon. Kudos to the brand for not pitching the safety aspect but harping on the time saved and what one could do with it.

Frooti | #LiveTheFrootiLife (2021) | Clumsy

Summer has arrived. The brand manages to keep it interesting with its bevy of young stars and some animated characters. Keeps the flavour engaging for the young while retaining the brand’s signature.

Rummy Culture | #ChampionsKaCulture

So this is the second brand from the space we are seeing to feature sports stars to underline the need for skill in online games (in this case rummy), too. Nice choice of players who ensure convincing delivery of the message..

Indian Premier League | Vivo IPL 2021 | #IndiaKaApnaMantra

This is an interesting shift from the mega anthems of years past to the ‘India ka apna mantra’ stance. While the line is interesting and the approach to the video aligned with it, I personally miss the IPL themes of yesteryears. Is it just me?

