Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 22 To 28 February 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Scaler | #CreateImpact

Here’s an emphatic and entertaining way to make the point that a degree from a reputed institution does not guarantee skills needed on the job. The brand stages an epic hijack drama to make its point and the effort pays off handsomely. Enter Scaler, to upskill. One might contend that the sign-off lacked a bit of flourish, but the idea and overall execution make this stand out.

Surf Excel | Jo Rang Bachpan Lautaye Woh #RangAchheHain

Another beautiful thought that aligns with the festival of colour, which the brand has owned with some great work over the years. Performances of the seasoned protagonist and the little one make this adorable and endearing.

Amazon Prime Video | See Where it Takes You

Another spectacular piece of work, this spot is rooted in the brand’s confidence in the content and stories it has in its arsenal. It leans on one such popular piece of content and its impact on viewers for this promo. This went live about a week after Valentine’s Day. IMHO, it would have been a refreshingly different film even amidst the 14 Feb deluge, while appealing to a slightly older audience.

A23 Games | #ChaloSaathKhelein

It was a bit perplexing to see the brand start with the ‘Play responsibly’ message featuring SRK. One hoped there would be more and here it is. Smart play on plots to leverage the star’s films and style works.

Thums Up | Soft Drink Nahin, Toofan

This is a rather different SRK from what we have known. As the brand changes its stance a wee bit while going ‘Toofan’, it seems as though it has aligned with the star who is reinventing himself in an action avatar. The action is rivetingly top notch, feature film-grade, as it was in the Telugu version. And the star shines with sizzle and swagger.

BharatMatrimony | #PehlePadhaiPhirShaadi

The brand that batted for equal marriages has taken another progressive step to empower young women – by encouraging parents of girls to put their education before marriage. It does so with ambassador MS Dhoni and an interesting lead-in device – the practice of celebrating unions with custom paintings in Jaisalmer. Beyond the film, the follow-up initiative urging parents to ask their daughters what they want in life is laudable. Irrespective of what the response is (choice between education and marriage), the brand will adorn their walls with a painting. More importantly, it is promising scholarships for girls who choose education.

Coca Cola | #Khud Ko Jagaa Ek Thanda Lagaa (2022)

#EkThandaLagaa is a great statement to drive the brand with but it does need engaging interpretations to stay alive. It gets a refreshing push with this 2022 summer spot. The heat of summer and promise of refreshment come through with the snappy and bubbly exchange.

JKC WallMaxX | #AndarSeSundar

One has seen several interpretations of ‘Beautiful inside’ but I cannot recall one that took the humour route like this one does. Funny take and one might add a brave approach to the proposition, well executed.

Holcim India | #ChangeTheStory | Unchanging Story

Humour gets the point across again! You could employ a serious script to tell the world that it is in danger because of plastic or show a scientist watching plastic in a tank of water and waiting endlessly for it to disintegrate. The latter approach works wonders here.

Ather Energy | It’s Going To Be An Electric Game (Malayalam)

If you’re associating with a local franchise, it makes sense to engage in their language and tone. CSK showed the way with ‘Whistle Podu’ and Ather captures the flavour with Malayalam commentary. Thanks to which, no one minds the scooter (and its many features) being in almost every frame right from the start.

Center fresh | Dil Ki Baat Zubaan Pe

One could argue that we’ve seen variations of this before. But the makers still manage to make us watch this and smile thanks to a tweak or two. The brand stays in its zone while staying fresh.

Cadbury Silk Bubbly Bubblegum | #BubbledUpWithFun

I’m afraid I might have to repeat what one said for the Center fresh commercial (above). But this one also has what is unique to the brand – a soundtrack that will live on and delight for decades.

PublicVibe | Aapke Sheher Ki Har Khabar

The hyperlocal updates app promises to bring every bit of news from one’s town or city to the user and links it to the ‘kursis’ that are up for grabs in Uttar Pradesh currently. Smart play on the carpenter to get to the message and promise across that the public being informed will inform the choice of leadership.

McDonald’s l Butter Grilled Burgers l Burrraaahh

Very interesting use of the device of a typical expression from the region to promote new flavours which are essentially North Indian favourites, I am told. I am also told that this kind of a film takes exceptional effort to pull off this well. McDonald’s hits the spot with this one.

Motilal Oswal | Long Term Equity Fund | Tax Bachao Wealth Badhao

“Caught in a fix between two tough options?” is the question posed with quirky situations. The fund will not force one to make the choice between saving tax and creating wealth, is the pitch, which gets delivered.

GSK | 6-in-1 Vaccination | Injection Kam Dard Bhi Kam

Dhoni talks to the camera again? No, not exactly, thankfully. He’s talking to the doctor who delivers the message of the 6-in-1 vaccine. Thanks to MSD, the script involves a ‘sixer’. And thanks to his presence, some of us will also watch this through to the end.

Mahindra Trucks | India’s Most Fuel-efficient Truck Range

Interesting use of celebrity again from the brand, which made him recreate his epic split. The spot promising category-leading mileage of the brand’s truck range has him playing himself. Written cleverly to underline that it’s not just one brand from the stable but all the trucks that deliver best-in-class mileage.

ePayLater | De Har Dukaandar Ko #TarakkeeKePankh

We saw a range of brands pay tribute to the neighbourhood store during the Covid crisis, especially at its start when food and staple supplies were in short supply. Now this is a brand that is addressing them as customers. Well made film that doesn’t go over the top on an emotional tangent while still giving them their due. With the promise of credit that they will hopefully not dismiss as ‘too good to be true’.

Nirma Advance | Man Saaf Hai Tera Andar Toh Bahar Dikhta Hai

This seems like an amalgamation of ‘Dirt is good’, ‘Dil bada toh tu bada’ and a clutch of other work from different brands. That said, it ends up as a fresh, watchable film with the advantage of a movie star playing protagonist and exceptional soundtrack.

Boroplus Lotion | #EkJhappiAur

Not just softer skin, the brand is promising skin so soft that you’ll want one more hug. It says so with this warm embrace of the senses.

