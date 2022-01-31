Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 21 To 31 January 2022

Brands that cut through: Tata Tea Agni, 5 Star, Unacademy, Mahindra Racing, MagicPin, OYO, EaseMyTrip, Mumbai Police, Hide & Seek, Be One, Tata Play, Xiaomi, Eggoz, Bombay Shaving Company, Baighyanath, Philips, 7Up, ICICI Bank, Bondtite, Snapdeal, RenewBuy.com, Milk Magic.

Tata Tea Agni | Josh Jagaye Har Roz



It’s nice to see more female sportspersons in Indian advertisements. This one doesn’t take for granted that they will be recognised (unlike some in the recent past) and ensures their identities are clearly spelt out. The effort that has gone into digging out their individual stories of grit and rise, pays off richly. Each of them is a perfect manifestation of the josh that Agni promises to stoke.



Cadbury 5 Star | | Valentine’s Day Alibi | My Cousin’s Wedding





Is this for real? That’s the question that crossed my mind initially. ‘Eat 5 Star-Do Nothing’ just moved up several levels here. When the entire world is getting mushy, 5 Star just did what it takes to stand out. A brilliant idea that holds infinite possibilities.



Unacademy | Greatness Awaits Beyond Barriers

MS Dhoni races a train, in what clearly is a nod to his roots. He breaks through barriers. Along the way, his whites take on a shade of the blue that symbolises team India, with his trademark 7 on the back. He literally breaks through barriers to overcome the challenge, punctuated by an inspiring chant-like soundtrack and visuals to match. A treat for MS fans; another piece of clutter-breaking work for Unacademy that successfully differentiates it from the pack.



Mahindra Racing | India Loves a Good Race





‘India loves a good race’ was a great place to start. Following that up with what a ‘good race’ is, was a fantastic way to finish. The good race is electric and eco-friendly, says Mahindra Racing, promoting Formula E. Crisp and clear.



MagicPin | Magic Yahan Hai Bro



“Why the violence?” you might ask. But you have to admit that it’s done really well; certainly well enough to have you hooked. It’s short and has the finish of a Bollywood blockbuster to have you riveted to the screen. Until Vijay Raaz can point the guy with the mobile to where the ‘Magic’ is, that is. It’s nice to see really talented actors like Raaz landing several endorsement deals. They hardly ever fail to deliver, be it in commercials or roles.



OYO | Cancel Easy | Stays With A View









OYO seems determined to shake off its not-so-premium image and get a level up. Whether or not that was the intent, these films are certainly a step in that direction. The upmarket feel is unmissable and the humour and execution deliver.



EaseMyTrip.com | Full Refund On Medical Grounds



I wonder what would have happened if one replaced Raaz with someone else and tried to pull this off. You might also wonder what the idea here is, but the piece of work does work.



Mumbai Police | Ban Nirbhaya



A welcome move from Mumbai Police to set up a special force for women and what better brand name could they have picked, than Nirbhaya? Delivering the larger-than-life police action, Bollywood-style, from behind the camera is Rohit Shetty.



Hide & Seek | Start Your Story











Cute, innocent first flushes of romance find celebration in these chocolaty spots. It’s not a space that brands have not explored before and there is a familiar air to the work. Yet these are done exceptionally well to help the brand stake its claim to the space.



Be One | Bano Khud Se Behtar



‘The competition is with oneself’ is a thought-through position that’s hard to argue with. It’s depiction as Hrithik vs Hrithik is a smart ploy, executed well above par.



Tata Play | Binge Combo Packs







There are many films in this series featuring Saif-Kareena, Madhavan-Priya Mani in multiple languages. While most are underlining that Tata Sky is now Tata Play, this particular set for the Binge Combo Packs that allow age-restricted family viewing and unrestricted individual viewing brings the proposition alive – with a smile on the viewer’s face as bonus.



Xiaomi TV | PatchWall | #GetTheSmartest







Keeping with censorship, here’s a TV that packs a couple of user-relevant features on its ‘patchwall’. Communicating them effectively are these spots.



Zepto | 10-Minute Delivery | Fresh Fruits and Vegetables



With the 10-minute delivery of fresh fruits and veggies, using Zepto is as good as picking them up from the wandering vendor at your door. Uncomplicated messaging that hits the spot without too much fuss.



Eggoz Nutrition | Extra In The Ordinary







There’s nothing extraordinary about the thought or the execution but the simple message is conveyed convincingly. The humour route works thanks to the execution.



Bombay Shaving Company | Jalna Mana Hai



Seems to draw inspiration from the ‘Kya aapke toothpaste main namak hai’ school of advertising. ‘Morning Raga’ is an interesting pitch and over the top exaggeration works to deliver the message.



Baidyanath Rhuma Oil | Dard Pe Lagao Full-stop



The pain points in life painted with comic colours of irony make for a likeable portrait. And then the oil comes in as the solution to body pains that have a cure, unlike some others. Smartly done, makes the point without causing too much pain to the viewer.



Philips Hexastyle Downlights | The New Shape Of Style



How often have we seen neighbours’ / visitors’ envy as the vehicle to convey the beauty of home decor, be it paints or bath fittings? Despite which, this film manages to take that route to drive the point home a tad interestingly. It helps that the product is differentiated in shape, even if the communication doesn’t move to capitalise on it.



7Up | #ThinkFresh







Fido Dido is playing the smart dude again, this time on a bus. While there’s a level of familiarity thanks to the ‘Dimaag ki batti’ and ‘Clear hai’ approaches, the individual spot is quirky and fun. It’s also very Fido Dido, and hence 7Up.



ICICI Bank | Bank Safe | Be A Soldier



Ahead of Republic Day, ICICI Bank urged safe banking and got a real war hero from the army to spell out the message against cyber fraud. The connect and approach are worth appreciating.



Astral Adhesives | Bondtite | Ekdum Tight



Again, makes you wonder if you’ve seen something similar somewhere before. That said, this stands out because of its execution and is well-timed ahead of Republic Day, keeping with the mood of the nation.



Snapdeal | Bharat Ko Taiyyar Karta Hai Snapdeal



Enjoyable watch though one might argue if Snapdeal can indeed stake a claim to getting Indians pursuing their dreams ready for their everyday journeys. The slices of life are captured delightfully, making this film worth watching more than once.



RenewBuy.com | Smart Tech, Right Advice



If I understood this eventually, the idea is that these guys know their insurance. Told with the help of a bankable star-model and a silly-funny plot, it does seem to do the job.



Milk Magic | Spice Infused Paneer | Masti Chad Gayi







The teasers held promise and gave us hope of something interesting and fresh for the category. The ‘spice-infused paneer’ product was fresh but they certainly could have done more than just put the multi-faceted personality on screen. That said, due credit for trying to add some spice to a rather predictable space.



