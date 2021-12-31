Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 21 To 31 December 2021

Brands that cut through: McDonald’s, Netflix, Wakefit, Fastrack, Doritos, Domino’s, Good Day, Burger King, Winkies, ACKO, Hamdard, Nykaa, Sony Sports, Amazon Pay, BPCL.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

McDonald’s | EatQual | We Are The Same

The empathy that the little boy feels for a disabled friend is bound to melt a few hearts. McDonald’s has a fantastic thing going with EatQual and it will take communication like this to do justice to the initiative.

Netflix India | #NetflixForAll

This must rank as a rank out-of-the-box way to say that there’s something for all on Netflix. Thoroughly entertaining while being rooted in a true insight, the film makes you admire the presence of mind of the smart young woman – and the folks who wrote her role.

Wakefit | Confession of a WFH Employee | #AbheOmicron

This is a brand that has been built on solid pieces of cut-though content. We get one more here, relevant to the present day mood of the nation. It helps that it is also delivered with aplomb.

Fastrack | #YouDoYou | #DressItYourWay

Edgy, funky, individualistic with an ‘I am who I am’ attitude… all the things that would have been part of the brief come through to the viewer through the protagonists, their moves and the music to set the #DressItYourWay code. Fastrack bags have arrived, in style.

Doritos | A Number To Remember

Crunch delivered with a punch, a few hits out of the park and a deliberate miss. A nice, fresh plot around the number exchange using the score off each ball is elevated by excellent performances. Doritos scores.

Domino’s | #MerrierTogether

Another heartwarming story finds its way to screens this year-end here. This one manages to place the product at the heart of the plot rooted in the human truth of celebration amid separation from loved ones. And one that delivers another human truth, that the festival is #MerrierTogether.

Britannia Good Day | Kayi Smiles Nayi Smiles

So how important are the contours of a smile on a biscuit? Not too important, one would think, unless you’re feeling them to figure out which cookie it is – as someone without vision would. When you look at it that way, this is a gem of an idea to drive home a ‘new smiles’ on cookies message – with some real smiles amongst friends.

Burger King | #SoberWhopper

The brand neatly manages to ride on and own a common post-New Year celebration disorder. And it does so even without promising anything in the product specific to treating the disorder. What this campaign will do, is get people involved with the brand during their New Year celebrations through social media.

Winkies | Christmas | To Those Who Suffered, And Those Who Helped Them

This animated film packs context, thought and treatment to deliver warmth this Christmas. Proof that you can still work magic without making people cry. In this case, they also make you smile.

ACKO Insurance | The Gifted Road

It’s wonderful to see a brand get into the thick of things with a dedicated cause partner. One hopes that more brands follow suit, especially on this universal issue (in India). The film capturing the initiative does the job for Christmas.

Hamdard Badam Shirin | Aisi Shine Jaise Kisi Ki Na Ho

The idea of two radically different facets of the person is nice and has been captured well too. ‘Shine’ as the proposition shines through in both avatars of the protagonist. While one may argue that the dual manifestation of shine isn’t intrinsic to the brand, it certainly helps the brand’s communication stand out.

Nykaa | #BeTheSanta | Gift A Moment Of Joy

We have seen the ‘festive surprise’ in the past but this manages a fresh plot with characters one can relate to. The couple with the infant are the perfect conduits to convey that ‘The best gifts are the ones we never knew we needed’.

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) | Prime Volleyball Jahaan, Public Wahaan

Another sports league brings with it another evocative film, one that will strike a chord with those who love the game. The soundtrack and execution put this volleyball league promo on par with peers in more established sports leagues. The message that ‘the public will be where the volleyball action is’ seems a little optimistic but let’s give it to David for punching above his weight.

Amazon Pay | You Had It, You Just Didn’t Know It

Fun spots that seem to take the line straight out of the planner’s head: ‘You had it, you just didn’t know it.’ Continuity of some of the cast from the recent high-decibel films of the brand helps.

BPCL | Bharat Petroleum | Small Steps For A Better Future

Christmas is a time for gifting. And what’s a good gift to give your kids? Small steps for a better planet and hence a better future for them, suggests the petro major. The approach seems like a big leap for PSU communication.

