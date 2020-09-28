Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 21 to 27 September 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Kwality Walls Cornetto | Don’t Give Love A Name | #ShareCornetto

This film had gone live on the brand’s YouTube channel in end-February this year but escaped our attention until now, when it is far more visible. I am so glad that we got to see this, even if a few months post its release. The concept of ‘share’ has been used before, but this approach is truly fresh. The element of irresistible taste comes through without having to spell it out. With this leading lady, anything less than a brilliant performance would have been disappointing. She doesn’t disappoint here; nor does the filmmaker. This is the kind of work categories that were locked down like ice cream need.

Haldiram’s | Desh Ki Mithaas

The two films of this campaign do ample justice to the heritage of Haldiram’s while also adding a modern touch. The thought-through instances portrayed on screen underline the pull of the brand’s taste and its fit into social occasions. The situations though different are strung together quite well with a soundtrack that elevates the films. The work alsos warms viewers with a blanket of goodness.

Absolut | Uncolour The ISMs | #BornColourless

The standout ‘Born Colourless’ platform readily lends itself to an evocative campaign urging viewers to end the world of the ISMs that plague it. It is also a tough task to raise the bar to the level of #BornColourless, which this film manages to do. The issues are real and the campaign is powerful. It’s another thing that one can’t imagine ‘colourless’ Absolut Music CDs. IMHO, it’s time to drop the pseudo-moralism and legalise alcohol advertising where selling alcohol is legal, even if with regulations.

JSW Paints | Har Rang Har Kisi Ka

This spot carries a beautiful thought and does so beautifully. It starts off as an ode to colours and the visual presentation is in itself a celebration of colours. The film seamlessly and effortlessly moves to tell us how humans have assigned colours to contexts, but only plays on that negative thought fleetingly. It pivots again to the positive zone almost instantly, while still managing to get the message across. The choice of protagonists adds to the beauty and believability of this vividly colourful portrait.

Vi GIGAnet | #TogetherForTomorrow

It’s nice to see the new brand with two legacies to live upto finding its feet. The logo raised eyebrows, but the films exude promise. It’s arguably still not in the league of the best of Vodafone or Idea work. But then, those brands weren’t built in a day either. #TogetherForTomorrow is a nice foundation on which VI can look to grow.

CRED | Not Everyone Gets It

This actor seems to be getting younger by the day. Kudos to the brand for tapping this vibrant bundle of histrionics to draw attention to itself. Immensely entertaining, the spot is hard to miss during the ongoing IPL. I am hopeful that there’s more coming.

Mi TV | Kiska Hai

One gets that this is a sequel of sorts to ‘Kiska Baja’ but to be fair, this film stands on its feet by itself quite well. It’s an interesting way to say that almost everyone has switched to Mi TV now.

EbixCash | Har Khushi Ke Liye Kaafi Hai | Trees

The brand series continues, this time capturing the larger cause of deforestation. The device of children championing the effort to stop the felling of trees reflects the movements we are witnessing across the world. While ‘Har Khushi Ke Liye Kafi Hai’ is apt for the category, the differentiating strongpoint of this campaign has been its finesse in filmmaking. That stays true in this piece of work too.

DSM India | Project Streedhan | #SehatKiTijori

The brand picks up where it left off in its past edition addressing iron deficiency in Indian women. Full marks for keeping it as vibrant, engaging and eloquent as the first spot.

SBI Card | Contactless Connections

We’ve seen brands touch upon the need for empathy and care in Covid times, especially with frontline workers. This is the first time though that a brand that needed to communicate ‘contactless’ married itself with the situation. It has managed to do so without seeming intrusive or offensive, which is becoming quite common. SBI Card here has managed to do so endearingly.

Swiggy | Caught On The Wrong Foot | Matchday Mania

I can’t recall too many advertising models getting cheered on return. This Uncle-ji will be cheered, for such is the body of work Swiggy has managed with him. The brand remains concentrated on cricket, and this is the season for it. Well played, Swiggy.

INS | Wheels Of The Economy

“Wheels of the Economy’ is a nice pitch to revive the economy back to growth. The print ads spell out how one instance of consumption can fuel others. Here’s hoping this campaign works. For all of us.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

Mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

