Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 21 to 27 July 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tata Mutual Fund | Tata Business Cycle Fund | Khud Pe Vishwas

A young girl’s father seems desperate to get her to learn to play a wind instrument. She tries it, but it just doesn’t seem to be her thing. Yet, he persists. We learn towards the end that all that he was interested in is for her to get some ‘musical exercise’. The pay off is in the form of improved lung capacity. ‘Self confidence is found in those who think about the future’ is the message, delivered as the beaming father hears the good news from her doctor. The new fund promises to invest your money while following that approach to planning. The category does throw up some refreshing work every now and then.

BYJU’S | #HonourTheirSacrifice

So we have one more landmark day to celebrate, which is Parents’ Day. I learnt after seeing this film that it is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July. When we celebrate Father’s Day and Mother’s Day, why not a Parents’ Day? Coming to the film celebrating the day – the work is perfectly in the arc for the learning category. An opportunity to engage both parents and children has not been lost out on here – the two core sets of people who matter.

Zivame | Dekho Maine Kya Kiya | Give In To Inner Desires

Women just being themselves, or in the brand’s articulation, who give in to their inner desires, set the vibrant tone of this film. Their zestful indulgences come alive on screen and a lot of the spirit rubs off on the viewer on the other side. Their source of confidence isn’t shying away, giving the brand enough screen time too.

World Gold Council | #YouAreGold

The plot is pulled straight out of today and the twist in the tale is quite delightful. It’s a proposal, but not the kind one is used to with ring commercials. Even its recipient is surprised.

DisneyPlus Hotstar | Crime Master Gogo | Kuch Toh Lootke Jaaonga

There was never a phase in life when I watched every other movie – certainly not Hindi movies. But many South Indians who grew up on very different fares will also remember the crazy Crime Master Gogo. I read somewhere after seeing this promo that the character has been recreated for a new show. Using the same for a promo with ‘Kuch toh lootke jaaonga’ was a masterstroke. I tested the promo on someone much younger who had no inkling of the character – it seemed to work just as well.

Unwanted21days | #UnwantedGyaanSeSavdhaan

Singing one’s way to get the message across has happened before and it’s happening here again, quite engagingly at that. Good to address a touchy issue with a dash of humour.

Rapido | #NoStressSawari

Smart visualisation of the pain points of public modes of transport keep you amused before the brand can lead us to the solution – bike sharing app Rapido. Anyone who’s been on a bus, train or shared rick will relate to this. And that is precisely the audience the brand is addressing.

Vi | Naam Ka Nahin Kaam Ka Unlimited

Allowing customers to use their unused data on weekends seems like a useful thing to do. (I am assuming the midnight data pack also solves some problem though I couldn’t quite get it.) Great choice of actor to deliver the messages and equally professional performances alongside him.

Welspun | Floor Makeover In Less Than A Day

Again, a product proposition delivered using a celebrity protagonist, a towering one at that. Smart work with the script to keep it interesting.

JSW Group | #RuknaNahiHai | Tokyo 2021

The original #RuknaNahiHai work from 2016 (Rio Olympics)

Revisiting its Rio theme of #RuknaNahiHai is JSW and the official sponsor of the Indian Tokyo contingent manages a decent job of capturing the resolve of athletes who have had more time in waiting for the Games – and hence in training. Despite there being a lot of Olympics-related work with the pandemic in the backdrop, this brings a new narrative. It is also very relatable, coming as it does in the voice of the athlete.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.

To feature campaigns here or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in)

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook