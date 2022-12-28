Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 20 to 27 December 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tinder India | A Swipe Is Just The Beginning | You Up?

“You Up?” is a refreshing snapshot of the first words in today’s young love. The film is also a befitting follow up to the ‘Firsts’ on Tinder and the video featuring Raja Kumari’s ‘In our own way’ from the past. The latest film featuring the AR Rahman soundtrack lives up to the standards set by its predecessors while introducing a fresh thought, as we said, refreshingly. As delightful as always.

Meta | Yeh Kaunsa Fest Hai Bhai

‘Kal ke nahin, aaj ke naye superstars aa rahe hain’ getting derided as the ‘joke of the decade’ is a fantastic place from which to drive youth to the social platform’s premise. ‘What can’t we do together’ has been the brand’s stance for a while now and this is yet another powerful manifestation of the same. This one is also consciously targeting the young, in a language they will relate to.

Cadbury Dairy Milk | Let’s #HeartTheHappiness

Helping unseen videos of happy moments that deserve to be seen but aren’t thanks to algorithms, is this campaign by Cadbury at the end of the year. A fitting finale for a brand that has made us stand up and take notice of it more than once in 2022. Thank you, Cadbury.

Star Sports | IND v SL | Jungle Kiska?

A promising start to the promos and one hopes the series lives up to expectations. The ‘superior team’chest thumps must be made a tad creatively to not seem repetitive. This one marks a decent step in that direction.

India Gate | Basmati Rice Se No Compromise

Jo apnon se kare pyar, why will they choose open rice? Great move to take on the ‘open rice’ with subtle underlining of the innumerable hands (and germs) that run through the open rice sacks. Who else but an established brand like India Gate to take on the ‘open’ market? One wonders why this didn’t happen earlier at the peak of the health and hygiene consciousness. If it did, we were not aware.

Vicco Vajradanti | Mazedar Nahi Asardaar

Alia Bhatt makes a compelling pitch. What is it that you use paste for? It isn’t a movie. It’s not for the ‘mazaa’ but the ‘asar’. It works. Just like the promise of the paste.

Swiggy Instamart | Masala | Velakkennai

A perfect example of use of unique regional / cultural idioms or expressions that create regional connect and impact that few other avenues can deliver. While we celebrate and wax eloquent about hyperlocal news and content, ads are unfortunately just about catching up except for some like these few and far between. Regional brands have had a better connect than national brands in this respect (at least down South), so full marks to Swiggy for making this effort. For non-Tamil readers: ‘masala in the head’ is used to refer to the brain when speaking with friends and near ones. ‘Velakenna’ (castor oil) is also used – endearingly and otherwise – to connote that a person is a little thick in the head. This one has sub-titles to help more national brands wake up.

