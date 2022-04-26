Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 20 To 24 April 2022

Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Raymond | Hand-stitched | Dressing Up Special Moments

This iconic music score deserves special work. And here are some that manage to do justice to it, engulfing us in the signature warmth from the brand that we have grown up with. The thought of ‘dressing up special occasions and turning them into memories of a lifetime’ is a winner by itself.

Sprite | #ThandRakh

Sprite is back! Back with ‘smart’ work that reminds of the iconic brand work that helped carve a position for it. Not just is this spot thoroughly entertaining, it also depicts a situation that can exasperate most good folks and one is familiar with. It’s set in the sweltering summer heat with Sprite coming to the rescue for both pain points – heat and the irritating ATM occupier. Ticks the boxes, tickles the funny bone, and is absolutely on brand. Smartly done.

Joy Cosmetics | KKR | #BeingEqual

This is an example of good use of its IPL team association by a brand. Given that the brand speaks to and for women, the statement is perfectly in place. Male cricketers speaking up for their women peers is apt. The reveal comes at the end, making it an intriguing watch.

Dulux Velvet Touch | Feels like Home

We’ve seen warm and fuzzy homecomings and the like come to the aid of paint brands before. This one manages to evoke that warmth without evoking familiarity with a fresh storyline. A young woman who makes her own home in the city and her father coming around to accepting the same on his first visit, is not just warm but also makes a statement. Professional performances and good production elevate the film.

HP Pavilion | Superior Performance Where You Need It Most

There are some categories where some brands tower over the rest when it comes to cut-through communication. In the Indian personal computing space, HP is right at the top as it has been for sometime now. Here is another campaign that pays attention to the end-consumer as much as it does to the superior product attributes. Written to engage, you don’t need to recognise the influencers featured to appreciate this kind of work.

Tinder India | All New Explore

The soundtrack and treatment are familiar, in a good way that is. The move to match by interests and enable social experiences is a fantastic way to expand the scope of the app and its audience. And it’s been communicated in signature Tinder India style. The expanded scope should also do wonders to boost Tinder India’s advertising revenue.

Jar App | #BachaoJarAppPe

So there’s more where this came from. The success of the first film must have given the brand the encouragement to do more. And the formula works, with top notch on-screen villains and unforgettable scenes getting recreated to underline the #BachaoJarAppPe message.

Tanishq | Come, Live A Dream

Visual poetry comes to the aid of the brand. Exquisitely shot, this is a delight to watch. The blossoms theme and soundtrack soothingly transport one to this land of dreamy calm.

LEAD | Teacher Hona Aasan Nahin Hota

A lovely ode to teachers that celebrates their sacrifices and commitment. It also serves as a reminder that teaching is not a profession that gets its monetary due. Perhaps edtech can solve that problem.

Flipkart Health+ | Laughter Is The Best Medicine

Kids-as-adults used yet again by the brand, as it forays into a new category. Nice tie-in of ‘laughter as the best medicine’ with ‘unbelievable discounts of up to 30pc’. When everyone is talking discounts, the established kids-as-adults theme should help the brand stand out, with some laughter to drive home the message.

Maggi | Match – Maggi – Masala

What a sport this guy must be, to agree to a campaign that has someone pulling his leg for not playing the IPL. ‘Chinna Thala’ may be off the field during the tournament but makes his presence felt on screen with these films. Kudos to the writers for getting the timing just right.

MTR Minute Range | Ready In Minutes

3-Minute Breakfast (2019)

The product hasn’t changed all that much, nor has the promise of food in minutes. But the challenge to take on doesn’t seem to be instant noodles or cereal breakfast anymore – it’s online-ordered restaurant food. This pitch is loaded in the brand’s favour. Some of the Indian dishes one orders from restaurants is exactly what the brand offers, but with control over the time it takes to get it on one’s plate.

Rapido | Ekdum Aaram Se

The brand has picked a protagonist from the audience it is addressing. For that reason, the writing and its choice of ambassadors, this works very well for the brand.

Durex | Intense

The intensity is in the brand name and tagline. A bit of it rubs off on the film, with the lady diving off the plane being a dramatic shift from what we are used to seeing in this category. There’s enough to keep you glued in for 20 seconds.

Blue Star Air Coolers | Ab Summer Lage Winter Jaise

Well this man is off the field and this perhaps isn’t his best (acting) performance, but the spot manages to convey what it set out to. ‘Summer will seem like winter’ is the message that comes through.

