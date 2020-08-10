Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 2 to 9 August 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Cadbury Chocobakes Cakes | Meetha Chhupa Rustom | #KahanGayiCadbury

#KahanGayiCadbury will be remembered for a while. Cadbury has been a brave brand when it comes to using (or removing) its logo to make an impact. It made news while removing all the words in fact, to raise awareness on loneliness among elderly and raise funds in the UK in 2019. Closer home, it replaced the logo with ‘Thank You’ to honour Covid-19 warriors this year. But using the missing logo as the creative route to communicate that Cadbury is now in its Chocobakes Cakes, is simply outstanding.

The launch film featuring the little siblings is befitting of the pre-launch campaign. Cadbury is the unmissable ‘chuppa rustom’ in the new product. And its manifestation in the exchange between the little ones is pure magic.

Nescafe | Karne Se Hi Hona Hai

‘It all starts here’ has been wonderfully recast as ‘It all restarts…’ to reflect the mood post the lockdown. It finds its rightful place at the end of what one might call an anthem celebrating human resilience, alongside Nescafe. This is a well-made, energetic ode to that human spirit and an encouraging voice as the world restarts, The message is dealt with right and light, in a manner that all segments can relate to.

Pepperfry | Proudly Made In India

When ‘Made in India’ has too many claimants, you need to stand out. Pepperfry does with this series of 20-seconders that proclaim that this is furniture, proudly made in India. While doing so, it also tells us that it is world class, has edgy design and the like. There is no compromise on execution, which saves the ‘Swadeshi Sale’ pride.

Colgate | #SmileKaroAurShuruHoJao | Remarriage

Colgate has been on this ‘Get Started With A Smile’ journey with stories of real life heroes for sometime now. This time, it’s not a documentary-like execution but more of an ad spot. It hits the spot because it keeps things simple and touches on the subject of remarriage of an elderly lady. This isn’t the first time the theme features in a commercial, but the makers have managed to keep it fresh with the ‘reveal’ plot.

Perfetti Van Melle India | We Will Smile Again

A company that has given us many reasons to smile with its advertising, is telling us that we will smile again. This ‘corporate’ film went live on 23rd July and strikes a chord with its music and some visual poetry. Further proof that filmmaking can take an idea to places in our minds like nothing else can.

Vivo X50 | Extreme Night Vision

At its core, this is nothing but a product demonstration. But this must rank as one of the better ways to demonstrate the efficacy of a product. See for yourself.

Tata Nexon | #AllNewNexon

Talking of product demos, there’s more than one way to do it. And one of the more popular ways of doing it is to employ a popular face. Tata Nexon has chosen young and exciting cricketer KL Rahul for the job, which is half the job done. He hasn’t been seen in too many commercials and aligns with the brand rather well. The ‘drive around the puddle’ spot offers a little more engagement than the seemingly far-fetched cooling spot. But together, they work well enough for us to hope for more in the series.

