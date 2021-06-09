Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 2 To 8 June 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Sony Sports India | Bachchon Ki Toh Bhagwaan Bhi Sunta Hai | #HealIndia

Though told through the points of view of kids, the film will resonate across age groups. What sets this apart is that single, very Indian thought of ‘Bachchon Ki Toh Bhagwaan Bhi Sunta Hai’. Hopefully, these prayers are heard.

Rapido | Zaroori Hai Kya?

We all have an excuse. Some for not masking up properly, some for stepping out, some for taking a flight, some for catching up with neighbours. Here’s a bike-taxi aggregator and logistics app asking people to consider if something is really necessary, reminding us that we’re still to recover fully from the Covid19 pandemic. Category-relevant appeal that should prick the viewer’s conscience.

Mankind Pharma | #MaskMyIndia

This one is a little more in-your-face and its impact stays. The protagonist, a doctor, sends out yet another wake up call to a Covid-weary audience. This, while reminding us that if anyone should be complaining, it’s the frontline healthcare workers.

Mobile Premier League | MPL | #AapkaGameMilega | Badman

After detective Daya kicked doors in to make an entry, the ‘Badman’ of Bollywood follows suit putting his signature ‘game’ on show. There had to be a sequel. There have to be more characters coming up to tell viewers to find their game on MPL.

Pathkind Labs | #HumFarkNahiKarte

Sometimes when you see a film like this, after the warm afterglow comes the question: why did this brand have to do this? What’s the category connect? Mankind Pharma staying in the zone of doctors and healthcare is perfectly understandable. Ditto with Prega News and motherhood. This one from the group too had a clear message: healthcare (in this case diagnostics) shouldn’t discriminate. I checked with some friends from the medical fraternity. Not surprisingly in hindsight, there are segments of society like the transgendered who are hesitant to avail of certain services fearing rejection. Pathkind Labs says no to discrimination, because disease doesn’t. Well said.

Airtel | The New Choice Of India

The brand has achieved what it has achieved against great odds. Now it is time to make a statement. With all and sundry and the face who started it all. It’s a momentous message, but one that is rather difficult to make interesting. Somehow, the makers manage the feat.

Licious | For The Love Of Meat

Seeing Anil Kapoor in the kitchen reminds one of a Spotify spot. But the scripts help him leave his signature here with a Licious twist. In any case, a meat brand demands his presence in the kitchen more. When you’re so full of life, you can love anything zestfully – be it music or meat.

Ovenstory Pizza | The Standout Pizza

Two of the spots stand out for the product propositions. The ‘fasting weekday vegetarian’ problem is one that irks many in most Indian households. The leftover crusts are another pain point. The advertising promises solutions to both. Hopefully, the pizza delivers.

