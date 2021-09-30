Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 19 To 30 September 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

JK Super Cement | Yeh Yaarana Pucca Hai

We missed this lovely piece of work that went live in mid-August 2021. The brand had just finished building ramps in over 200 schools in a single day in Rajasthan. Spelling that out along with the need for ramps would have been boring. It has instead created this lovely story of young kids pooling in to build a ramp at their school, so that their injured cycling champ can join them soon. This story feels real because it is a kid who is momentarily unable to access a space and his friends are missing him. Makes one wonder… When someone with a permanent disability is unable to access a space, are we more accepting of it?

Maruti Suzuki | #KamSeKaamBanega

After a while, we see some fun car spots. Maruti’s original #KitnaDetiHai must rank as the most direct and impactfully delivered propositions in the category. Here’s an attempt to reclaim that, but differently. The humour route works to an extent and the branded content pieces during IPL are a great fit.

Coinswitch Kuber | #KuchTohBadlega

Over the top humour in two very well-executed spots do the job for the crypto exchange. The disclaimer makes it seem like an old-world mutual fund commercial. Sahi hai.

Star Sports | Men’s T20WorldCup 2021 | #LiveTheGame

The energy of the anthem is apt for the upcoming men’s world T20 cup games. The track climbs nicely from a relaxed start in Jamaica to a steady, pulsating rhythm. I kept hoping for some words that would add some meaning to the anthem beyond #LiveTheGame and #LoveTheGame. But these should suffice for this purpose.

BigMuscles Nutrition | #PerformanceHiPehchaan

The intensity of this film more than does justice to the category it serves. This facet of the star hasn’t been featured in too many commercials, adding to the freshness.

Uni Cards | The Ultimate Weapon

Well-executed, dramatic scenarios help position the product as ‘the ultimate weapon’ against payments.

Macho | Sporto | #ToingHai

The brand isn’t called Amul Macho and the spot is nowhere close to the original ‘Toing Hai’ work. But it’s nice to see the brand try to reclaim that space, even if nudged by the competition.

Stayfree | It’s Just A Period | Daughter’s Day (2021)

‘It’s just a period’ was an evocative piece of work that hit us in May 2020, for Menstrual Hygiene Day (view the work here). This year, for Daughter’s Day, the brand has come up with this set of conversations between fathers and daughters. The situation reflects the present day reality and seeks to usher in the change we need to see.

ICICI Lombard | World Heart Day 2021 | Calorie Scan

The product is a winner (if it works well) and the advertising does justice to it. Smartly visualised films deliver the serious message with a dash of humour.

Spotify | ACP Gautam | Sach Ki Talaash

It’s not often that you get drawn into a voice-led story but this manages the job rather well, I thought. Gripping from the word ‘go’ till the very end.

Dabur Organic Honey | Kings Of Honey

Dabur continues its search for stories relevant to its brands and tells yet another, compellingly. This salute to the ‘Kings of honey’ aligns perfectly with its organic honey offering.

Dhara | World Heart Day 2021 | Khayal Sabko Rakhna Hai

The stat thrown up towards the end came as a little bit of a shock, though one knew anecdotally that a lot of young people are getting heart attacks. If that star is indeed true, there is perfect logic in asking the young to get themselves checked. When you have to come up with something new every year, you end up unearthing trends. And this one was well done.

JKCement WallMaxX | Science of ART

What a character! You need to create someone like him to pull something like this off. Acronym play with A-R-T adds to the gloss.

Moov Strong | Zindagi Ke Beech Dard Na Aaye

What a refreshing change from the enduring image of the lady suffering from backache after doing a lot of housework! A welcome sign of the times.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)

