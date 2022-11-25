Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 18 To 24 Nov 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Byju’s | The Best Teacher | Letter To Messi

A girl’s letter to her ‘best teacher’ Lionel Messi is the script. ‘The first lesson to learn is to choose the right teacher’ is the message. On brand, on celeb, and message is netted home with flair and finesse.

ICICI Bank | #BeatTheCheats

I realised firsthand recently (thanks to my father) that while several campaigns on such frauds have been done, awareness still hasn’t trickled down entirely. And to boot, more devious methods are being devised. With users who are not native to or even comfortable with the web trying to use new-age banking channels, these instances are bound to be there. ICICI’s loud and cinematic campaign addresses two modes of fraud – asking people to scan a QR code or share their PIN to receive money. Tabu as the no-nonsense cop is a great choice for this one.

(Before someone asks: In my father’s case two weeks ago, they made him download Anydesk. He doesn’t know what that is or does. So when a message with a PIN for an e-com transaction popped up on his phone, they didn’t need to ask for it. That’s when he realised he was conned!)

Hindware | Build A Toilet Build Her Future | #HygieneThatEmpowers

The film is from the launch of the campaign in 2020. Now there’s a social leg marking the next stage of the initiative, through which the sanitaryware brand is helping rebuild / construct toilets in schools.

Up until March 2022, 171 toilets have been constructed or renewed, which the brand claims has impacted the lives of over 20 lakh girl children. The target for 2022-’23 is to build 60 toilets and renovate 20 across six states. The core of engagement remains the same – when you buy a Hindware product, a part of it goes to the #HygieneThatEmpowers initiative. One can also donate to the initiative through a website that bears the campaign name. The brand has also managed to engage other stakeholders like architects through a design contest, making the initiative rounded. What really makes a difference is that the brand is making a difference on the ground.

Vivo | #CareWithJoy

What a beautiful way to say ‘We care’. The brand must be pretty confident of its service back-end to make this statement on its commitment to serve customers. The touch of emotion and storytelling helps Vivo stand out. While we have seen heartwarming and moving work in the mobile handset category, I don’t recall any that drove home the after sales service promise. It is a critical consideration in the purchase decision in India and a space where Apple (and even Samsung, I am told) are perceived to be ahead of the rest. Vivo scores the first goal of this game.

Get-A-Whey | #NotGuilty

‘Not Guilty’ is a perfect pitch for a brand that promises healthy ice-cream indulgence – sans added sugar, low on calories and high on protein. Now to get that noticed with that kind of benefit list is a challenge. One that ‘Not guilty’ helps the brand overcome. Get-A-Whey has taken an unconventional route to drive ‘Not Guilty’. Both films are set in the workplace – perhaps that’s a focus area for the brand given the proposition and pricing. The film featuring a young woman asking her female colleague out for a date should get more attention than the other. It’s also more aligned with ‘Not guilty’.

Damensch | #TheMostComfotableMan | #WeDaMen

#TheMostComfotableMan is a wonderful space to try to own for a brand in this category. Damensch, which made heads turn with some of its earlier work, is onto something big here. The category, in which odourless, anti-bacterial properties and the like are certainly consideration drivers at the top end, comfort is a universal need – one that runs across the pyramid.

JioCinema & Sports18 | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Puppetry? Or should we call it timely puppet wizardry? Any sports fan will love the shift from the typically intense and action-packed sport promos to this manner of celebrating the sport as a carnival.

Byju’s | Someday

In a nutshell: ‘Someday, India will shine on the FIFA WorldCup stage. We dream and we hope for that to happen. But until then, we learn.’ A positive and rousing idea and one befitting a learning brand. But also one that perhaps could have been executed a little differently. ‘Because that someday is not far away’ seems far-fetched and fueled by optimism. I am not sure if it is the sheer improbability that contrasts with the prolonged celebration visuals. Or was it the sombre voice over that let a potentially great idea stay in the ‘good’ zone?

Nourish Dalia | #SehatKiSunoNourishHiChuno | Kabaddi

One noticed that here’s a brand trying to keep it interesting and we weren’t entirely off. This kabaddi film featuring the Shetty sisters too is in the show-and-tell zone but the setting and lead in makes it more than watchable. This one just about makes the cut and Nourish holds promise. Because in general, brands that make an effort to stand out eventually tend to cut through.

Reliance Trends | Winter Is Here. So Are We.

If this was an award jury, we would be asking what the idea here is. The intent is not to win awards, but to stay true to the brand’s ‘Get them talking’ tone. So that is what we will try to judge. Stylised, young, throbbing with energy and designed to appeal to the youth, this spot will get noticed, if not get them talking. And thank god for the Indian models.

