Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 18 July to 29 August 2022

Axis Bank | Dil Se Open | Har Bandh Raah Khul Sakthi Hai

The bank is making yet another statement here, conveying its heartfelt commitment to go the extra mile for customers. The ‘Dil Se Open’ plank has been used for a while now and speaks volumes – like Airtel’s ‘Open to questions’ – of the brand’s confidence in following through on its commitment. The films are visually soothing, the experience enhanced by the soundtrack. The story unfolding on screen does most of the talking, making for enjoyable viewing.

Parachute Advansed | En Mudi En Adiyalam (Tamil)

‘Meri Baal Meri Jaan’ find another iteration here. The brand pays yet another poetic ode to hair, or rather a woman’s relationship with her hair. The soundtrack and voice over create a mesmerising backdrop for the visuals to come to life.

Bison Panel | Limitless Applications | From Resorts In Cherrapunji To Wall Cladding For Your Homes

The third in the series is a relatively breezy affair compared to the first set in Kerala. So was the second installment that came out last August 2021, set in Ladakh.

The theme is wood that can stand extreme conditions, that is also deployable in different situations. The third spot also hits the spot, this time with alluring visuals of Cherrapunji. Where next? The deserts of Rajasthan, perhaps? Wherever a future campaign is set in, we can be sure that the visuals will be arresting.

Zivame.com | Gets You | Privacy | Variety | Fit

This seemed to press the right buttons but we sought some backup from end consumers for the category. Privacy was a no-brainer and a key reason to go to women-run retail or online, for lingerie. The ‘same look day in and out’ problem seems to be an effort to expand the category by encouraging different looks – and hence, innerwear wardrobes. The ‘fit’ issue does indeed seem to be a problem. The campaign points to two critical problems and one that is good to solve, was the verdict. Now how well does it pitch the problems and solution? Daily interestingly and without much ado – a pitch that you will get.

Housing.com | Parr Se Perfect

I can think of a few brickbats coming the brand’s way but let’s be good sports and not read too much into these funny films.

Seemingly outlandish yet relatable considerations (sounds funny, but that’s how it feels) in choosing a house make for riveting plots. Enmeshed in humour, they help Housing.com stand out. The core message of ‘Parr Se Perfect’ makes a soft landing but Housing.com gets home memorably.

Casio | Casiotone | #LiveYourDream

A young man who cannot speak lets his music do the talking in this inspiring film, one that is meant to inspire more youngsters to take up musical instruments. There is no effort spared in the casting or the music score. Without the intense score, this would not have delivered this kind of impact.

Adidas | NMD

Evocative writing backed by stylised lighting and editing do as much for this film as the brand ambassador, which is a bit of a surprise given the way Ranveer Singh has come through powerfully in several brand campaigns in the recent past. Perhaps the intent was to differentiate by portraying a subtly silent yet strong Ranveer. That said, it’s perhaps his presence that carries the film through here.

Skoda Slavia | Simply Clever

Promoting features like boot space and infotainment system, these films use the little kid and her family well while also positioning the car nicely in the minds of the audience. It seems like a slight shift from the way one perceived it at launch. But this definitely seems like the road to take – prioritising functional benefits and making them watchable – in a category where product advantages, if they exist, certainly need to be driven home strongly.

Google | Bolne Se Sab Hoga | Nikhat Zareen

Google packs another punch building on its winning (and award-winning) Bolne Se Sab Hoga platform. This time with the story of boxing champ Nikhat Zareen. On this road, there can be endless bouts of inspiration.

Limca Sportz | Ek Aur

The ‘Ek Aur’ chant and the picturisation of Neeraj Chopra uplift this spot. Seeing several of him in the frame adds to the energy and presents a different visual effect that is appealing. There may be no great idea beyond the ‘try harder’ mantra; but it is the drink with electrolytes and more that enables the protagonist to do so. Establishes Limca Sportz as a worthy extension of the iconic and still hugely popular Limca, of which we see very little by way of advertising.

OTTPlay Premium | #MazeyKaroMultiply

Can’t help smiling at this can one? Wonderful way to announce that there’s such a wide spread on the menu that you’ll watch something new everyday. The boss-employee setting sets things up beautifully for the pitch, thanks to strong execution – and great, natural dancing.

Tinder | We Need To Talk | LetsTalkConsent.com (Short film)

Warning: Eight-minuter ahead. Unlike the expected tear-jerkers or emotional roller coasters that have come to be the long-form ads on film, this one is a short film that will make you think but stop short of being ‘filmy’. Not that the thought and effort are any less intense; it’s just that the treatment seems different. The subject deserves to be in the spotlight and it is. The ways in which consent could be assumed, overlooked or misconstrued get the attention they deserve. This is a worthy follow-up to the more cinematic ‘Closure’ the brand brought us earlier.

LetsTalkConsent.com is a relevant and responsible content piece that the dating app has extended itself to take ownership of. Films like these should give it the stickiness it needs.

India Gate | #EkMuttiChawal

Regret having not seen this piece of work that went live on 14th August. EkMutthiChaawal.com is the campaign website that tells us more about the initiative, promising that this will be more than just an Independence Day film. Even as a standalone film, the choice of cause is commendable and the creative approach noteworthy.

KFC | Chicken Peri Peri, Sooper Very Very

The star works his magic with the dialogue delivery and the mascot chimes in on cue with the signature hand gesture. A star of the day and crisp dialogues delivered to perfection help this cut through in 25 seconds, all standard fittings and fixtures included (product shot, proposition, logo, mascot, chicken bite. et al!)

Nerolac Impressions Kashmir I No Smell Paint

Signature tune, bankable star and clear proposition of ‘no smell’ take home this spot sans ambiguity. It won’t win creative awards but it gets the job done. The brand also seems to be building a nice recall device in the form of the Japanese lady. I’m left wondering though – and forgive my ignorance – why a paint product whose proposition is ‘no smell’ is called ‘Kashmir’. Will ask Google shortly.

Spinny | Go Far | Meet Yourself Again

These guys certainly spent a lot of money and effort on this one. First in getting Sachin Tendulkar on board. Without doubt, a great of the game with incredible recall across India. We gather that his first set of wheels was an 800. Second, the insertions during the #IndVsPak match Sunday were unmissable.

The treatment is lovely and the film does take one back in time to one’s own first car and the good times associated with it – like Sachin in this spot. In some roundabout way, ‘Go far’ is meant to connect with aspirations for a new car? It’s a pleasant spin that Sachin takes us for but the detour is a little confusing.

Edelweiss Tokio Life | Flexi Savings Plan

This cricketer should have been seen in a lot more ads in her playing days. Better late than never. And thanks to her, there will be more women cricketers endorsing brands in the days ahead.

On the work: it is a tad too long but that allows for unhurried messaging via digital channels, one could argue. Mithali and the Edelweiss rep are natural. The salient points of the product offering – namely flexibility – is driven home.

Cleartrip | Your Passport is #MeantForMore

What an idea. Your passport is meant for more – travel, to be precise. Told through the perspective of the passport. Every time you use it as an ID proof, chances are that you will think of travel. Could have been done better? Perhaps yes. But the idea deserves a pat.

Britannia Treat Croissant | Don’t Dare Compare

Pitting the average Joe Prabhu against Prabhudeva with dance as the parameter to compare the two was clever. Also reasonably smooth and effortless with the line, ‘Yeh Prabhu bhi nachta hai’ offering a high point. A fine example of simple use of celebrity to highlight product superiority. And yes – enough product shots, too!

Sprite | #ThandRakh | Friday Release

The contest is spot on in its portrayal of passionate OTT bingers and so is the promo. It must have been tough if the brief was indeed to bring alive the magic of the original campaign #ThandRakh. This stays in the zone and is well above par to take home a bundled promo.

Lay’s Gourmet | Not Cooked, Crafted

When the challenge is to elevate the product from the many packs of chips available to a higher plane, this approach might just be helpful. More so, when it is still a pack of chips and carries the same family surname, Lay’s. The differentiation is not overcooked, but crafted well here.

The Sleep Company | Raat Ke 2 Baje, Neend Ke 12 Baj Gaye?

Anil Kapoor delivers the message, aided by two good co-stars and the line, ‘Raat Ke 2 Baje, Neend Ke 12 Baj Gaye?’ A good night’s sleep is what is promised and the protagonists suffering disturbed sleep should wake up the audience.

Vadilal | Hat Moment Ko Right Kar

We spotted this rather late – it was uploaded to the brand’s YouTube channel in mid-July. A catchy song and dance with the energetic Ranveer Singh adds life to a dull gathering. The catchy phrase ‘Har moment ko right kar’ should stick if given enough rope.

Vinod Cookware | SAS Metal (Malayalam)

Sometimes you just need to take the creative leap of exaggeration to make a simple point. How else will your product’s USP get noticed?

