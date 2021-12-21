Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 13 To 20 December 2021

Brands that cut through: Vedantu, Cult.fit, Vivo, Skybags, Lay’s, Chaayos, Platinum Evara, Netflix, The Q, Swiggy One, Bajaj Allianz, Cleartrip.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Vedantu | Zindagi Ka Pincode

‘Sapnon ka syllabus’… ‘Zindagi ka pincode’,,, ‘Proud of you’. These are not just catchy phrases, they pack poignant messages with the necessary punch. Particularly fresh is the pitch of empathetic and encouraging teachers who use positive strokes to motivate students. And the unfailing Aamir Khan delivers again.

Cult.fit | Fitness Is Not An Option

The line dropped on us earlier this year with a hilarious DDLJ spoof and here’s more from the same school of humour. Both spots are perfectly in sync with the brand proposition, which gets delivered loudly, clearly and entertainingly.

Vivo | #SwitchOff For Your Loved Ones

For occasions from Ramadan to Diwali to Christmas and New Year’s, one can think of a number of brands that have asked people to switch off. The cellular category (both service providers and handsets) has taken this route, perhaps aptly, more than most others. Vivo India, which urged us to choose our switch off time with Aamir Khan playing the busy-on-phone dad in December 2019, has come up with a sequel of sorts. It must have been an incredibly hard task to outdo Aamir and the earlier #SwitchOff film but this one manages to come very close. Layered and nuanced, the moment of realisation hits just as hard. Warning for parents: guilt pangs ahead.

Skybags | #MyDripMySkybags | What’s Your Drip Yo?

This is one vibrant brand anthem and no marks for guessing whom they’re trying to connect with. A catchy number and groovy moves match the attitude of the ‘What’s your drip yo!’ generation. It’s also aptly aspirational for a lot of the followers of that age bracket.

Lay’s | Wafer Style | Paper Thin Wafer Thin

How do you make a playful exchange, in a setting we’ve seen over and over again, come across as fresh? This formula seems to have worked: 1. Engage top class actors, but not an established on-screen couple. So one of them is all-too-familiar and arguably over-exposed in ads but can enact any role. The male lead is not as familiar a face but an excellent performer as well. 2. Give the film quality treatment to match the mettle of the stars. 3. Keep it natural and align with brand promise. Crisp, cute film crosses the wafer-thin line between ‘good’ and ‘very good’.

Chaayos | Chai + Snacks = Relax

Great proposition. The brand is trying to own ‘Relax with chai and snacks’ in the QSR space. Smartly written scenarios that allow for a budget shoot in one studio or cafe. Add to this some funny storylines on how the protagonists got there and here’s another campaign that does its job, very well.

Swiggy One | Unlimited Convenience | Spend Time With The Ones You Love

‘Get everything delivered from the convenience of home’ morphs into ‘Spend time with the ones you love’ for Swiggy One. This work is laudable for more reasons than that approach. Approaching the ‘Spend time with the ones you love’ has been cracked with a completely new lens focused on pets, and two very different ones at that. And if they were looking for this to travel online, what better way than to do a dog film and a cat film?

Netflix | Tumne Suna Kya?

So the OTT platform rode piggyback on the Alia-Ranbir wedding to make its own ‘big announcement’ on new prices. Great idea and it’s been done well too. Decent work even by Netflix’s high standards.

The Q | #ZaraHatke

This brand of humour isn’t entirely new, but the films manage to keep the viewers interested. Investment in the production pays rich dividends.

Platinum Evara | Very Rare Very You

Confession time. At first glance I didn’t think much of this one but realised I may need help. So I asked some women who this might have been made for. One piece of feedback perhaps sums up the essence of all the responses. This speaks the language of their inner voice; it also feels real and less ‘addy’. I’m guessing that means this speaks to those it was intended for.

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance | #Care4Hockey

Evocatively done film manages to register the brand’s support for the NGO’s efforts to help budding players at the grassroots. I’m not sure if a mention of the scale of the brand was really necessary, though. But I guess there was someone tracking RoI somewhere behind the scenes.

Cleartrip | Flexifly | Book Abhi. Travel Kabhi Bhi.

A very, very relevant product proposition has been spelt out with some sense of humour. Kudos for articulating the proposition in five catchy words with no scope for ambiguity. This should fly safely.

