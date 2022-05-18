Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 13 To 17 May 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Mahindra Automotive | The Big Daddy Of SUVs

It’s always exciting to see a teaser-led auto launch, when it’s done well. Mahindra is building up the excitement here towards the launch of what it claims will be the ‘Big Daddy’ of SUVs. With competition heating up and consumers making UVs of all shapes and sizes their primary choice of wheels, the Bolero and Scorpio-maker had to up its game. The promo certainly raises expectations from the new car.

P&G Shiksha | The Story Of Sushila

This had to happen on the Shiksha brand journey. The most powerful stories of beneficiaries are about what they have become. And stories of beneficiaries of such programmes coming back to chip in, are priceless. Be it a Rotary initiative or an orphanage, such stories inspire in ways few others can.

Every consumer wants to do good and P&G brands have been enablers — Shiksha has always been a compelling reason for consumers to choose a P&G brand. This film makes P&G’s bond with the cause, and hence with consumers, stronger.

FNP | Emotions Gift Wrapped

The Kapoors are having a field day in adland. In this case it’s the inimitable Anil Kapoor with bubbly niece Jahnvi. The plot around the young woman getting trolled for fashion choices and the irrepressible uncle telling her to be herself in his own way, is a winner. Whatever the old man is getting paid to appear in commercials, he deserves more.

Oswal | Har Rishthey Ka Rakhe Khayal

Talking of irrepressible old men, here’s Shakti Kapoor! ‘Lamba Chale’ reminds one of an erstwhile Scotch Brite commercial. Here’s one for a long-lasting broom, a.k.a. Kapoor’s Lolita. How do you make a broom interesting? The plot and the old man keep the viewer interested, until the reveal. And the brand promises to keep every relationship intact — including that of the philandering protagonist.

PGI | Platinum Season Of Love | #PutLoveFirst

A great thought finds expression here. #PutLoveFirst reminds one of a line from ECD Kash Sree who spoke at Goafest earlier this month. A De Beers campaign he had written spoke about two things that can outlast time: one being love, and the other ‘Forever’ diamonds. While love is the common thread and glue for the category, ‘Put Love First’ is different and strikes a pleasant chord. Even if one does not recognise any of the actors featured, the thought of prioritising love — in its many manifestations — shines through.

Health Ok | Health Okay Toh Sab Okay

Anil Kapoor again, and once again, perfectly cast. Alongside is another ball of endless energy, Ranveer Singh. What better combo could a health capsule promising energy and whatever else ask for?

Bournvita Biscuits | #MoreTaakatToYou

A challenging task has been deftly accomplished here. How do you make ‘Contains iron and calcium’ interesting enough to watch? Here’s one way to do it. A child’s curious question gets answered at the apt time.

JSW Paints | Halo Aquaglo | #PaintKaGKBadhao

Another actor who is not just very good at what she does but also unfazed to be the subject of a joke or two. Here she is, urging people with #PaintKaGKBadhao. Smart use of a sporting celebrity that also allows the message to be reiterated repeatedly.

Visa India | Tap To Pay | Fast, Secure, Convenient

Fast product promo, swiftly executed with the right bells and whistles.

Aquaguard | Copper+ Zinc Technology | Paani Ka Doctor



Active Copper (October 2021)

So Madhuri Dixit is back in her double role again for ‘Paani ka doctor’. This time, the brand is pitching its purifiers’ ‘Copper and Zinc’ technology. Old formula, new technology. The tagline ensures that the ‘healthy’ connect remains.

Amazon India | #AurDikhao

The phrase that helped Amazon zoom into our collective memory is back, but somehow the energy of the original commercial seems missing. A case of trying to squeeze in too many messages into one film? Perhaps. But if that was the mandate, reasonably well done.

postpe | #DeDenaAaraamSe

The older film that launched #DeDenaAaramSe finds a sequel here, specifically taking on the wait for a credit card. ‘Pay later’ is a clear proposition that several brands are trying to ptch. While there is a catchy phrase and tune here, none of the brands seem to have made a compelling pitch to own the proposition.

Dream11 | Dream Big Stories

This is a great content initiative ‘powered’ by Dream11 that builds on its high decibel ‘Dream Big’ IPL campaign. The brand’s investment in cricket finds the right follow through with well-told stories of these ‘unsung heroes’. The content is apt for a cricket-hungry audience that the brand is looking to address.

Bosch MaxFlex | Like A Bosch | #FlexibleLikeABosch

The line ‘Like a Bosch’ sticks thanks to the soundtrack. Flexi comes across in the frames with use cases and in the voice over. The family scenarios help create a warm feel for the product promising flexi cooling.

Ather Energy x Gujarat Titans | The Game Is Electric

The line delivers on the brief to drive home the brand’s association with the game: ‘The game is electric’. The smart play on ‘two’ keeps one interested till the end.

Rasna | #KaafiCool Edition

Rasna makes a lively splash with this colourful and upbeat (largely) animated spot. It’s not just the pack that’s new, the brand seems a lot refreshed too. Yet, it manages to retain its earthy, Indian flavour. The ‘OG Orange’ and ‘Not so AAM Mango’ speak to the youth in their own language. Truly a #KaafiCool makeover to make you say ‘I love you Rasna’ all over again.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Read Also: Elon Musk’s SpaceX is poised to become the most valuable US startup

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook