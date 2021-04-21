Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 12 to 20 April 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Livspace | Don’t Try This At Home

Livspace has been putting out campaigns that would count as well above par, consistently. And this lot must count as the most clutter-breaking of them all. The exaggerated humour route has been executed to perfection. Crisp, funny and clear: don’t try this at home – try Livspace instead.

Bhima Jewellery | Pure As Gold

We saw a spot by UNAIDS on the same theme a couple of weeks ago. What makes this special is that a traditional jewellery brand has chosen this route in the wedding season, and adorned a trans woman. Her journey is captured with sensitivity and her parents’ love for her as she is, is as pure as pure can be. Links back to gold without too much effort. Without taking anything away from Bhima, at some level, all jewellery brands must thank Tanishq for blazing new trails in this category.

Kalyan Jewellers | Muhurat Collection | Gudiya

The star power that is in the brand’s arsenal has been put to good use yet again. A simple emotional plot accentuated by the soundtrack and exceptional performances – as one would expect from these film stars – elevate the films. The Malayalam spot with the bride’s mother helming proceedings deserves a special mention.

Tanishq Rivaah | A Jewel For Every Tradition

Every tradition has meaning behind it. So does every jewel. A profound message told with visual allure to keep the viewer watching.

CRED | Almost Unbelievable | Great For The Good

Following Indira Nagar ka goonda Rahul Dravid was Jackie Shroff with the zumba. Close on his heels, Kumar Sanu returns for CRED as insurance salesman singing his way to sales. Wacky stuff that will bring on the smiles and recall. Good enough for competition to troll. Good fun for us viewers.

magicpin | The Bread Ad | Asli Savings

So the ‘Bread app’ is exposed because its points are useless, with Vijay Raaz playing the protagonist. Is this a clever move for magicpin to take on CRED’s use of celebrities? It might get the brand noticed briefly but this exercise will be of little use unless magicpin can sustain its claim and explain the real savings it begets.

PhonePe | #BestToJustPhonePe

The intense competition in this category is bringing out some good work, like this one from PhonePe. There is a loose thread tying all the films, each of which spells out a different benefit. Full marks for attempting to entertain and engage the viewer..

ABP Nadu | Latest News, Latest Tamizharukku (Tamil)

I was very impressed by the brand name ABP Nadu, which instantly builds a connect with the Tamil audience. The brand comes across as being different from the others right from its name, taking a spot closer to the audience. I am not sure of the positioning of being a news brand for the ‘latest Tamilians’ though. That said, the spot ticks all the boxes, doing justice to the chosen positioning.

McDonald’s India | You Just Can’t Get Enough

The singular proposition of ‘You can’t just get enough’ hits home in 15 seconds flat. Within which, there’s a hook to pull you in and make you listen to the spicy promise for another 9 seconds or so. We just can’t have enough of such work.

Unacademy | Cricket Commentary

A case of integration done quite well. This could easily have come across as more intrusive, but surprisingly doesn’t.

