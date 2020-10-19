Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 12 to 18 October 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Tanishq Ekatvam | The Beauty Of Oneness

Reams have been written about this ad, the social media backlash it received from one segment of India and its subsequent withdrawal by the brand. A lot of people have expressed disappointment with the brand for giving into the trolls and withdrawing the ad. There is, as is evident, nothing wrong with the piece of communication. It’s hard to believe that it was just the social media attacks that prompted its withdrawal by the brand, one that has consistently broken new ground with its communication. I, for one, certainly do not know all the factors that contributed to the withdrawal of this wonderful film, and will hence give the benefit of doubt to a brand that made another noteworthy attempt to inspire positive change.

The film celebrates the beauty of oneness and is a befitting beacon for the spirit of a collection named Ekatvam. It exudes the warmth of harmony and is an ode to the embracing of diversity, which is the truth of who we are. This could be a landmark moment. One positive outcome of this unfortunate incident is that more voices are speaking up, including those of industry bodies. One hopes that post this episode, brands that can afford to take a stand stay brave. They need to, not just for their own sake but for larger good.

MG Gloster | #TheSelflessCar

A man and his daughter and their heartwarming ride in the wild, helps spell out the features of the car. The exchange between them flows so naturally that one goes along for the ride rather willingly. Proof that ‘soft’ can indeed do the job, even with cars.

Google Nest Mini | All Of Google, For All Of You

It’s very, very hard not to fall in love with Nancy and her family. What better way to demonstrate an entire family using the product, than with their preparations for an online performance by the kid? Brisk and far from boring. Adorably sold.

Seagrams Imperial Blue | Men Will Be Men | Road

So Seagram’s (Music CDs) continues to mock-celebrate the male mindset with its brand of quirky humour. I know there’s a group of #NotAllMen lurking somewhere but even they will possibly have to suppress their smiles when it’s done this well. The subtlety that elevated some of the earlier work seems to have waned a bit. That said, the ‘Men Will Be Men’ series arguably remains the best in the alcohol surrogates space. Pity that such good advertising has to pretend to be for another category.

Josh India | Josh Main Aa Jaa

Further proof that humour is well and truly alive in advertising and that it works. In this case, it’s a necessary element, with the product promising more such fun videos. These two make for great samples to entice people to the app.

Hero MotoCorp | #IndiaRebounds

When one has an established anthem like #HumMainHaiHero, this is as good a time as any to leverage it. Several brands have taken this route but Hero manages to stand out, thanks in good part to the jingle.

Reliance General Insurance | BroBot – Tracked by Tech, Backed by Heart

The AR Rahman track kicks in just as the protagonist makes his presence felt and it is a perfect fit for the ‘BroBot’. The animated manifestation of the ‘friendly insurance agent’ is a refreshing change. The scenarios of hospital bills, flight cancellation, vehicle breakdown are presented interestingly to hold one’s attention until the soundtrack and BroBot take over.

Bingo | Match Start Bingo Start

Bingo’s brand of silly humour is getting better with time, while ring-fencing its zone. Its established positioning and approach helps it plug and play into a property like the IPL with ‘Match Start, Bingo Start’. The brand continues to delight with its irreverence.

Kiddopia | Learning Ka New Tareeka

The pitch is ‘Learning ka new tareeka’ and the groundwork for making that is laid out well here – with kids who are ahead of the curve, thanks to the app. Interesting situations, well captured.

OPPO | #BeTheLight To #SpreadTheLight

Diwali is almost here. This is the first spot I’ve seen this year that shines the spotlight on the festival of lights and the spirit of goodness it kindles. It urges viewers to #BeTheLight with a small gesture of care and its result – two delighted children.

Here’s hoping a lot of such positive work comes our way this year. God knows we need them to dispel the darkness.

