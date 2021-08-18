Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 12 To 17 August 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Cadbury Celebrations | #MyFirstRakhi

Cadbury has just moved things up a few notches, going beyond advertising and actually making a difference to the lives of some special people. The intent is to help more and more disabled experience the sense of touch the innovation enables, making this a truly noble addition to Rakhi celebrations. It’s worth far more than the awards and applause it will deservedly get.

Amazon India | #DeliverTheLove | Kuch Tofey Dibbon Main Nahin Aatey

This isn’t the first time Amazon has urged us to #DeliverTheLove during festivities and it won’t be the last. The current rendition is fresh, captures a sweet moment between siblings and is bound to make the viewer emotional. It’s tough to live up to the legacy Amazon has created with festivals and this is an attempt worth appreciating. Besides different editions of #DeliverTheLove, the brand also gave us a lesson in #CelebratingEndlessLove around

Valentine’s, which for me is still top of mind.

PolicyBazaar | #AapkaAsliSupportSystem

“Life is Beautiful When We Support Each Other,” says the brand at the end of a beautifully told story of kind souls who give from the heart to give hope to a defeated old man. That’s before the brand signs off as the ‘true support system’ for the viewer. The film fits the Independence Day agenda without grandiose patriotism and makes a point you cannot refute. And it does so with a moving story.

Fogg | Corona Haathi | Kuch Din Aur

I am still finding it hard to believe that they pulled this off. There have been many pieces of work that urged us to stay safe, reminding us that the Covid19 pandemic isn’t over yet. This one clearly stands out. The enormity of the problem gets underlined without a word of “advice”.

Tanishq | #SistersByChoice

This celebration of the special relationship between sisters-in-law around the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, bills them as ‘sisters by choice’. This seems to be a hitherto unexplored space, helping the brand make a fresh pitch around the festival. It wouldn’t hurt the category if everyone started gifting everyone else jewellery either. Whether or not that happens, this is worth a watch.

Glow & Lovely | #ReadySteadyGlow

When brands are getting pulled up for congratulating medal-winning athletes without requisite permissions, this is a winner. It congratulates all the 56 female athletes who represented India and not just the medal winners, for which alone this deserves more praise than it ever gets. While also addressing female athletes of the future, it sidesteps the issue of mentioning or featuring any actual athlete. The execution matches the glowing idea.

Zomato | Delivery Dan

A few years before Covid19 hit, I pitched to a cab aggregator’s agency the idea of putting a content creator in the driver’s seat. I was told that it must have been done before. Now I realise I should have pitched a Danish Sait or Rahul Subramaniam for it to work! This piece from Zomato really does work and does so at multiple levels. It’s great content to watch for the audience that loves the comedian. The work also creates empathy for the delivery partners in the eyes of customers. I am certain that it must have enthused the delivery partners too. Kudos to the performer for going beyond his comfort zone.

Ghadi | #TeekaUmeedKa | A Vaccine Of Hope

It may be an uncomfortable truth for many of us but vaccine hesitancy exists. Yes, even today. This kind of compelling narrative will perhaps convince some of the naysayers to take the first shot at least now. Using a polio-affected doctor as protagonist was a masterstroke.

Tata Steel | Tata Pravesh | Song Of Freedom

This song may not win at music awards but it is certainly worth listening to. More importantly, it uses an occasion like Independence Day to provide hope – the one thing many of us can use a little more of now.

Ageas Federal Life Insurance | #BasEkCall

This must rank as one of the ads that has used the cricket legend to good effect in recent times. The proposition he spells out, of making that one call to comfort someone in isolation, is priceless.

Sunfeast All Rounder | Ummeed Se Kahin Zyada

They make it look so easy, but I’m certain that a lot of thought went into this one. At the end, the brand is successfully established as an ‘All Rounder’, certainly among women and those who respect the multiple roles they play. The setting of an interview featuring a female entrepreneur and a mother returning to work after a break makes a very big difference. The ‘Much more than you thought’ product promise makes one want to try it.

Furlenco | UNLMTD | Live Limitless

How do you make a category like furniture subscription service exciting? By identifying who you need to be talking to. And if it’s the younger lot who you’re wooing, throw in an Indian dracula. This is proof that good advertising can make anything interesting.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly e-mail: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in.)

