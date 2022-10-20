Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 11 To 18 October 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

CEAT Tyres | Har Speed Par Pakad

Amid the Diwali ads are some of the stellar regulars. CEAT is at it again, reminding us of its ‘Roads are full of idiots’ pedigree. The humour is delightful and the messaging is on track. You need the tyre to grip the road at any speed, because the roads are full of…. rock stars!

real ‘me’ Diwali

Another Diwali, another lovely piece of storytelling from the electronics brand. This is perhaps even better than last year’s festive film. The device of the schoolgirl being gifted her vision by a young man who is no more is a rather heavy subject, but the treatment makes the overall tone positive. Scripted to evoke emotions amid the celebrations, this film stands out with purpose and poise.

Muthoot Finance | Put Your Gold To Work

If Gold were a person, this is precisely how it would manifest. ‘Make the useless person work’ is the message. Told through the humour route and painstakingly executed to deliver results. There is an effort in customising the film for every South market, including with an apt cast, and it shows. Entertains while getting the brand’s message across with telling effect.

Sabhyata | The Interview | #RedefiningCelebration

Truth be told, I had not heard of the brand before this. But this is a message we have heard in different voices and hues. Yet, this is a refreshing take led by a seasoned actor and supported by a protagonist who matches her every moment of the way. The writing is to die for. I do hope we get to see more of this brand in the years to come.

Truecaller | Tera Call Laal

In one word, powerful. Visually and in terms of the message, this hammers home the thought indelibly. The intensity on the screen feels real. The angst on the faces of the affected feels real. For Truecaller, which gave us a spectacular #ItsNotOk campaign, this is a level up on the work front.

Setu Lean Lite | #WeightNoMore

So this is a few months old but still running online. Couldn’t resist a smile or two with the humour path and execution. Hoping readers will find it as amusing. From the brand standpoint, mission accomplished.

My11Circle | Har Din SUV

Rohit Shetty-style entry of the SUV with dada in it drives home the message as well as any creative idea, I’m guessing. After all, it’s an SUV being handed as a prize every day. There is certainly going to be a lot of action in this space, whether or not India brings home the World Cup.

Shoppers Stop | #NayiDiwaliNayiSoch

An entirely new thought? No. But worth a watch? More than once. Stylised as one would expect from the category, but adds a wonderful thought to adorn the festive mood.

Vivo India | Celebrate this Diwali #TogetherWithJoy

Homecoming, of a slightly different kind. We have seen homecomings before for festivals and to keep it fresh is certainly a challenge. Vivo seems to have risen to it. One senses that the hashtags are getting repetitive across categories but we’ll rate this for the work, not the social amplification. As warm as festive advertising needs to be.

Tasva | #EkNayaNazariya

Poetry in motion, with unspoken words rising from the minds of the protagonists. This is as good a celebration of love and the institution of marriage as any we have seen, aided in great measure by star power and performances. The touch at the end is winsome.

Vicks 3-in-1 | Speak In Your Voice

‘Speak in your voice’ is a fantastic idea that is rooted in the problem. It’s so obvious that one wonders why someone didn’t think of this before. Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets our attention and so does the plot.

Policybazaar | Pay-As-You-Go Car Insurance

I wonder how this works but it is certainly a killer product if it does work as promised. The parallels drawn spell out the advantage of pay-as-you-go. Subtlety in the humour works.

Deconstruct | Coz you know better!

Advice from people left, right and centre? Seen that before, haven’t we? That said, this is very arrestingly made. ‘Coz you now better’ presents clear articulation of the thought.

Lifelong Massagers | Gifts That Say Thank You

It’s the right time to make this pitch. And the pitch has been made right, too. One could argue that the work could have been a bit shorter but to be fair, each moment on screen where the elders indulge in the product is worth the while.

Narayana Health Cancer Care | The Superhero In You

Reminds us of Dabur and the cancer patient of yore. This has been crafted to end in the reveal. The device of book launch makes it believable.

Tata Capital Quick Home Loans | Jhat Se Online Apply Karo Phat Se Loan Pao!

In a time and age when everything happens in a jiffy, why should a home loan take forever? Swiftly moving spot makes the point without too much of a fuss.

FURO Sports | Got FURO Got Grip

It’s been a while since we have seen a product in this category spell out a clear benefit – in this case, it is the grip. Shahid Kapoor adds the charm and the moves.

Dabur Red Paste | Desh Ka Lal | Eir Bir Phatte

Talking of moves, here’s Big B grooving to a remix of his past hit. Those who have grown up watching him love it. Those who haven’t are loving it too. Dabur Red seems to have timed this to celebrate his 80th. Well done.

Motilal Oswal | Experience Builds Expertise

The soundtrack is the same, the idea is the same. Perhaps the lack of serendipity is what is keeping us from going wow this time around. Think Motilal Oswal and it is still the gas cylinders and stuff that come to mind. That said, this thought still has legs.

Welspun Quik Dry Towel | Jaldi Sukhe, Jaldi Sukhaye

Product benefit demonstrated with a star, a bit of humour and yes, a lovely dog too. Who says towel advertising has to be boring?

