Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 11 to 17 August 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

CEAT Tyres | #RidingHopeRidingChange

Occasions like independence day allow brands to ride the patriotic wave and celebrate the nation’s heroes. In this case, the brand helps an everyday hero complete an arduous ride, marrying the product with the mood of the nation. The use of ‘Vande Mataram’ further stokes the patriotic fervour.

Google India | #IndiaKiUdaan

The search giant is celebrating India’s search for its future since independence and achievements therein. An evocative spot that puts search in the spotlight while the brand pays tribute to the nation’s rise. The narrator’s voice is sincere and moving.

PVR Cinemas | Is Andhere Mein Bahut Roshni Hai

The spot featuring Aamir Khan to mark 25 years for PVR is a celebration of cinema’s magic. The articulation of that magic as ‘Is Andhere Mein Bahut Roshni Hai’ is winsome. The choice of protagonist is a clear winner too.

Tanishq | Zamane Ke Saath Chalna Seekho | 100pc Exchange Value

A couple buying a gift for their daughter-in-law to be, is fresh. The older lady understanding her preferences through her social media posts is delightful.

Her taking the lead and staying two steps ahead of her husband makes this worthy of the Tanishq zone. The message, is unmissable.

Tata Tea Premium | #DeshKaGarv

A great idea this, to create art merchandise celebrating some of the milestone moments in independent India’s history. The film does justice to those moments by juxtaposing them with the present. It’s not surprising to see the brand pay attention to different parts of the country. It’s a pity that when we checked on ThePlatedProject.com, none of the items from this collection was available. But then one is also happy that it was ‘Sold out’ – for a cause.

Asian Paints | ezyCR8 | #FirstRoommates

A different Raksha Bandhan effort that needs to be appreciated. Nothing too dramatic, yet emotionally rich. Captures the essence of the sibling bond, while subtly nodding to the wall decor.

Shopsy | Ab Har Din Aisa Sale Jaisa

Every day feels like a sale day on Shopsy. Making that interesting should count as an achievement. The setting and performances save the day and help the brand deliver a simple and straightforward message we have heard several times before, interestingly. Fun to watch.

HK Vitals Skin Radiance Collagen | Happy You. Happy Skin.

In a category where product benefit usually takes centrestage to the exclusion of all else, here it has been allowed the privilege alongside some welcome accompaniments. Humanising the film with everyday situations and people is a welcome shift. ‘Happy you – happy skin’ doesn’t just have a nice ring to it but also rings true.

PolicyBazaar | Family Ka Hero Bano

We’ve seen ‘Health insurance worth Rs.ABC starting at just Rs.XYZ a month’ so many times that one might not recall which brand’s message it was. This series uses the device of (funny) on-screen villains to drive its ‘Family ka hero bano’ message. Despite the light treatment, the repercussions of one’s ‘villainy’ (the perils of not opting for a health cover) are spelt out firmly.

Hercules | Find Your Tribe

So the young, unconventional and exciting cricketer is the face of the brand. The film rides on ‘tribes’ of bikers and captures their vibes vibrantly. High on energy and smooth with the biking, should appeal to those it was made for.

Crompton Mixer Grinder | Extra Fine Grind

Distinguishing those who eat to live from those who live to eat is a wow idea. It comes alive on screen admirably too, as the hook leads us into the finer details of the grinder that allows finer grinding and hence, great dishes. Using two men instead of women for an ad in this category is refreshing.

Robin Hood Army | #KhaaliThaali |#Mission75

A noble mission finds some creative support. The volunteer army deserves all the support it can get, in its endeavour to ensure no one sleeps hungry.

