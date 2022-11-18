Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 10 To 17 Nov 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Bournvita | #ForcedPacks | #FaithNotForce

The larger thought of not forcing career choices on kids is not new, but the idea here that conveys it certainly is. If this had been just a case study video, one could have cast aspersions on the intent. But I have ordered my pack on http://www.thebournvitastore.in and there are full page ads of the campaign in mainstream dailies. Yes, this will win at award shows and it deserves to – in a big way. But the campaign’s impact is already being felt. It is the subject of discussion not just on LinkedIn and amongst the ad and marketing frat but also the aam aurat and aadmi. The brand has made a statement, changing its form to get the point across powerfully. This is responsible, courageous brand work. Confession: As an eventual dropout who was forced to join REC Trichy (now NIT), I am perhaps more inclined to root for the cause. But the way this has been done deserves a standing applause.

Ola Electric | MoveOS3 | Take The Party Anywhere

When you want to speak to the young, it helps to do so in their lingo. The feature in itself is designed for the young and the vibrant song and dance and ‘move’ aligns perfectly. The ‘Party Mode’ may not be the reason to buy the vehicle but this communication could be the reason they remember the brand and talk about it.

82 E | Feels Like Home

Three out of three regular users of this category said the work is refreshing and real. From an outsider’s perspective, it certainly is different and stands out. The idea of ‘What does caring for yourself feel like?’ hits home, mellifluously. Product use shots that usually put viewers off have themselves been used to celebrate acts of caring for oneself.

Otrivin | 1000 Open Letters | Pollution Capture Pencils

‘Actions To Breathe Cleaner’ is a global initiative of the brand and it has found a noteworthy adaptation in India in ‘1000 Open Letters’. Installing air purifiers in schools and making 10,000 pencils from the residue captured combined with lead, the brand got a thousand students to pen ‘Open Letters’ asking adults to engage in one action to help everyone breathe cleaner. It is also using the pencils to raise funds besides running an online fundraiser to equip more schools with air purifiers. Three schools in Bengaluru are the first beneficiaries. Otrivin ticks all the boxes and then some with this initiative. This should also impress a few award juries, even if ink from pollution and the like have been done before. Besides which, this is on brand and will help Otrivin take ownership of ‘Breathe Clean’ among kids and adults if done at scale.

Macho Sporto | Kaise Kategi Sardi

Why reinvent the wheel? Right from this on-screen couple’s first ad for the brand, the naughty-meets-toing approach has worked well. It’s not in the borderline raunchy zone as the original ‘Toing’ work, some of which was even banned back in the day. This is naughty, but nice. Couldn’t have asked for better models for this one.

MilkBasket | 12am Tak Order, 7am Tak Deliver

Hilarious, entertaining and effectively delivers what the brand is trying to say. The brand’s early morning delivery promise (true to its name MilkBasket) allows it to be positioned differently from other grocery delivery apps. The proposition of allowing one to order till 12 in the night presents a solid second axis on which the campaign has been mounted.

Pepsi | More Fizz. More Swag.

There seems to be some admittance here that the Pepsi of yore could have done with some more fizz. This approach allows the brand to spell out in unmissable terms that the new Pepsi is up there on fizz. And with Salman Khan in the frame, with a lot more swag. A welcome change from the Pepsi Black remake of the Cindy Crawford spot from a different era, that should have been left behind in that era.

ICICIdirect | Smart Orders

The humour route works well here to convey the benefits of trading via the brand. Neither should trading be Greek or Latin nor should one’s busy schedule come in the way of trading. Both pain points get brushed aside by good use of simple humour.

Parachute Kalpavriksha Foundation | #WhatWeNurtureGrows

An ode to the farmer by a foundation that claims to work with them to help better yield, is apt. The special edition packs featuring some of them is a wonderful pedestal. It works on both ends as it connects the farmer to the consumer. Takes a leaf from the traceability path. Only much simpler.

Olx Autos | Xtraaa Price For Every Car!

There is not much else in this spot if you take away the dramatic entry of Joshi accompanied by some standout BGM. But the two suffice to keep us interested. And the message is starkly simple: get more for your car when you sell it on Olx Autos. And it is driven home safely.

Protinex | Be There For Your Child

The social experiment route demands that there is something fresh to jolt you. In this case, the lever used is kids missing their ‘fun time’ with parents because the parent is exhausted thanks to lack of protein intake. Logical and relatable, but one wonders if better execution could have elevated the film.

