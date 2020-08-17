Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 10 to 16 August 2020

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

OPPO Reno4 Pro | #GoBeyondBoundaries

This breed of films is not new and won’t possibly win the makers awards, but the genre of true stories or even those inspired by true stories, never fails to win hearts when made with sincerity. This one speaks to storytellers and urges them to push the boundaries like the protagonist does. The story she chooses to tell is a heartwarming tale of upliftment.

upGrad | Sirf Naam Ki Nahin, Kaam Ki Degree

This must rank as one of the more cheeky pieces of work in recent times, but it’s bang on. #KaamKiDegree spells out the benefits of upGrad. At the other end, #DontLickAssKickAss and its comic portrayal on screen with the donkey commands attention. I’m sure there will be some people who say it’s in bad taste, but it’s certainly good for the brand’s health. Impact bhi, message bhi.

Prasar Bharati | Sounds Of India | The Virtual Anthem

The national anthem never fails to stoke the patriotic cells in our systems. From what I understand in this case, using AI, it’s the Indian national anthem put together with the voices of Indians from different parts of the country. Even before the lines of the anthem can give you goosebumps, you start feeling the high. For Google, this has to be the best way to demonstrate its new AI technology.

Friends Adult Dry Pants | #AazadiMubarak

Some categories lend themselves better to the idea of independence than others. A segment of the population that has been held back from enjoying their freedom due to a repercussion of age, breaks free with this product. The film manages to get the balance right between portraying the pain of the protagonist and a certain lightness of treatment, which allows us to celebrate his ‘freedom’ soon after.

PhonePe | #KarteJaBadhteJa

Progress is perhaps as over-used and abused as purpose today. So when someone takes that route and still manages to stand out, you can’t help but admire the work. The tone of the film is not one of just progress, but progress against odds and an indefatigable spirit. That and the execution ensure that this works.

B Natural | #HumHongeKamyabHarEkDin

There’s a difference between anyone and everyone celebrating the Indian farmer and a brand that claims to source all its fruits from Indian farmers. For added impact, it also drops a line about ‘Not from imported concentrate’. Being and buying Indian has never been so ‘in’, at least in advertising. This comes across as a more sincere pitch, with the brand being rooted in the claim. The music that carries the viewer forward until the message is delivered does its job.

Maggi Special Masala Noodles | Desh Ke Masale

Some unique flavours of India, each telling a story, make the new Maggi. And the spot attempts to tell these stories. This results in a colourful feast of visuals bringing alive the essence of those flavours. The visual ‘stories’ make this one ‘special’.

Lava Mobiles | Desh Ki Apni Dhun, Desh Ka Apna Lava

Besides being a crisp audio-visual delight, this also makes a lot of strategic sense on Independence Day. After all, not many brands can stake the claim to being an Indian player in this category, though some are playing the ‘Made in India’ card. Using the unique sounds (and attendant sights) of India to stake this claim has paid off rather well.

Amazon | #ItnaAasanHai

As simple as it can get, and it works beautifully. Again. Easy, straightforward storytelling gets energised by casting, performances and packaging here. They make it look so easy.

Mint ChocOn | Mint Nahi Hint Hai

Another fresh piece of work in the category. I would refrain from making a reference to the use of celebrity here, because I know very little about this one. But as a model, she fits the brand and this film. And the plot is simple and good enough to work, arguably, even without a celebrity. At the heart of it all is that line capturing the idea: Mint Nahin, Hint Hai.

(Powered by www.ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.)

Read Also: IPL 2020: Star India guns for a bigger IPL this year; to cash in on festive season

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook