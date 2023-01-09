Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews 1 To 8 January 2023

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

In last week’s column, there was a review of an ad film for Shadowfax, which mentioned that the lady from the neighbourhood was celebrating her daughter’s new job. It has been brought to our notice that she was referring to her son ‘Raju’ and that this fact becomes evident in a second film from the campaign. These reviews are written from a consumer lens. If the consumer saw only one film (like we did), one might have thought ‘Raju’ probably stood for Rajeshwari. Nevertheless, as we had written, the campaign deserved to be featured because it works irrespective of Raju’s gender.

Brooke Bond Red Label | Swad Apnepan Ka | Hospital (2023)

The brand has set itself some very high standards and manages to live up to them here. ‘Swad Apnepan Ka’ gets a refresh in this ‘Hospital’ spot. The beauty of the line and positioning is that it can manifest itself in a million warm ways, as we have seen in the past. The cup of tea remains central to the warm story starring a kind soul. We don’t have to move mountains to change the world; a cup of tea and some empathy can make a difference too.

Reliance Digital | Technology Se Rishta Jodo

An elderly person’s adoption of technology makes for an endearing story, as does that of a housewife. The level up on confidence that tech enables in each of them is the crux here. And that has been captured beautifully. ‘Technology se rishta’ is an apt articulation of this core. Reliance Digital has done well to target the late adopters here, possibly the ones more likely to step into stores to establish a new relationship with technology. The personnel at the stores promise to be empathetic enablers empowering them.

Kurkure Playz | #HalkeMeinLo

The snack brand has chosen a favourite genre of the times and with telling effect. No punches have been pulled in the execution and it shows. Irreverence of youth blends with the ‘ghost roommate story’ to create a thoroughly enjoyable watch, one that makes you want to know what’s coming next. ‘Thoda panka bhi saaf kar dena’ being the icing on the cake. This one could well have legs. It’s too good to end as a one-film campaign.

Cult.fit | #GetCultPass | One Less Episode, One More Workout!

The brand that gave us the incredibly entertaining spoofs on Bollywood to make its pitch unforgettably, is back. This time, it’s taking on binge-watching of short form videos and OTT content and pitching the alternative to the addicted – asking them to watch one episode less and work out at a gym nearby with Cult Pass instead. This hits the nail on the head in sync with the times. Time is the shared currency that needs to be split between the options of fitness and binge watching. Cult-fit has chosen its enemy wisely and delivered a killer punch.

Lenskart | Factory Wale Prices, No Middlemen

Another example of great use of a celebrity. Full marks to Karan Johar for being a sport and playing along in this not-so-flattering role, even if it is one that seems to be written for him. For Lenskart, the message is delivered pronto, with the top exec in tow. Price remains in the spotlight and what’s where the brand needed it to be.

Tetra Pak India | #PackThatGrowsBack

A simple idea. How cool would it be if everything were renewable. Told through everyday scenarios. A pizza that grows back or an ice cream that delights a young girl. Small joys, that help the brand tell the big story on its packs. A layman might wonder about the other 30pc, but the campaign gets the ‘70pc made of – renewable, responsibly sourced – paperboard’ message across.

TTK Prestige | #HostWithPrestige

It’s always a challenge for a legacy brand, especially one in a space like kitchen appliances, to move with the times and appeal to the younger lot. Prestige manages to do that in style here. The young couple, the idea of a house party and the role Prestige can play in eliminating pain points therein works wonders as a plot. Making a party a fun experience for even the hosts (sans domestic help) is arguably an impossible thought. But it is one every host will relate to and the brand promises to play a role. Keeping the treatment real has helped. Keeping it equal between the partners should earn the brand some additional respect from the audience it is wooing.

Huggies | Complete Comfort | We Got You, Baby

Babies hate “incomplete comfort”. Who could have thought of that? Only a brand that promises ‘complete comfort’. And what a way to drive that thought! Protesting babies hammer home the message, delightfully.

SBI General Insurance | #BachatKaShortcut

Silly stuff that won’t win awards but will get noticed by viewers for the amusement it brings. The ‘many ways of saving’ that disappoint a loved one are hilarious. They lead to the #BachatKaShortcut that is SBI General Insurance. Not sure how believable a claim like this in the category will be, but getting noticed is the first step. This campaign clears that impressively.

ConfirmTkt | Train Ticket Tiger

The filmy entry of the star ensures the attention and offers him the platform to convey the app’s message. The set up is impressive and the star presence formidable. The product proposition seems extremely useful. The subtitles are welcome and in this age of language-agnostic content consumption, will help this travel.

Bandhan Bank | Trust Ka Bandhan

The rise of the player from Saurav to Dada, by winning the trust of fans, has been captured evocatively. ‘Trust’ seems effortlessly scripted into the spot – it flows naturally with Dada’s story, as does the ‘Bandhan’ born of that trust. The narration in his own words helps too. This effort from Bandhan is as smooth as Dada’s cover drives.

beatXP EDIT | #KhudKoBana

Though this wades in familiar waters, the spot manages to skim through to the surface. What helps this rise is the writing that ends with the #KhudKoBana call. This should manage to strike a chord with those diligently sweating it out, day in and day out.

PNB Housing Finance | #HappyNewHome

Housing finance is a category where one tends to see a fair number of emotionally charged campaigns. Not too often is the humour route used. This one is just an exchange that underlines the pride of owning a home versus renting one, against the backdrop of the new year. But it is laced with just enough humour to keep the viewer interested. The execution elevates the straightforward narrative.

Dalmia Cement | DSP Har Ghar Happy Offer | Ghar Bhar Ke Khushiyan

Draws on a real belief – of not returning a food container empty. It’s a common and relatable practice and it has been extended to communicate the brand’s offer nicely.

(Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online.)

