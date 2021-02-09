Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 1 to 7 Feb 2021

Brand campaigns that deserve to be in the spotlight this week.

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

ABP Studios | Stories Beyond Black Or White

‘Beyond black and white’ is a fantastic proposition for a storytelling platform. That has been brought to life here vividly. The finish is rich and the tone is soulful. The emphatic statement makes one look forward to the content that will be on offer from the brand.

The Online Rummy Federation | Play Safe With TORF

Online rummy is bound to face regulatory challenges and it’s good to see a forum comprised of players in the space take on some form of self regulation. The concerns addressed on spending caps and bot-free gaming are spot on.

SkinKraft | #IAmMyType

It isn’t the first time we’re seeing this thought on film and it won’t be the last. But it has been brought to life engagingly and thoughtfully. Most importantly, #IAmMyType is tailored for a brand that is rooted in customised skincare solutions.

Apollo Tyres | #WheelsOfChange | Our Country Our Home

The #WheelsOfChange have been turning for some time now and this edition takes the quirky route to make a point. ‘If you don’t do it at home, why do it on the roads’ is a thought worth dwelling on. Kudos to Apollo Tyres for making us think; and for throwing in a few smiles while at it.

Sebamed India | Filmstars Ki Nahi, Science Ki Suno

So we are fairly late to this party, after all and sundry including the court have spoken about it. The intent was to stay away from the campaign because one felt the reference to Rin was in bad taste. But that is now out of the way.

In terms of turning the spotlight to pH and getting the brand to be top of mind, this wins hands down. The brave approach should win a few PR awards for pitting itself against the competition head on. What the brand does from here will determine the end result. A swift subsequent campaign from another unknown brand (below) indicates that the ‘pH is not everything’ response was inevitable.

Neobar | #NoPHightingPlease

There we go. The Unilever brands didn’t have to say it. pH is not everything. Smart work by neobar which could have been executed a lot better.

SBI General Insurance | #BePrepared | #IAmAndIWill

Typical World Cancer Day work that doesn’t move the needle, but does its job and does it well.

Lodha | #ApnaGhar

A category that doesn’t see too much clutter-breaking work finds a place here. Besides Akshay Kumar and some song and dance, it merits a place for celebrating the joy of home through the neighbourly friendships one nurtures.

Kalyan Jewellers | Bharosa | Trust Is Everything (2021)

Is this the best work from this brand that we have seen? Probably not. But it builds on the trust plank well by bringing together the film celebrities it engages, to make a powerful point – that trust is the one common factor amid different cultures, languages and traditions. Marriage, as befits the category, is in the spotlight.

