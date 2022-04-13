Work That Speaks | Ad Reviews | 1 To 12 April 2022

By Gokul Krishnamoorthy

Levi’s | #IShapeMyWorld

Authentic stories of women we know, who have ‘shaped their own worlds’ and scripted success, in their own words. It works wonders. The short featuring Mandira Bedi featured above is a compelling watch. The makers have made an effort to retain the vulnerability of individuals featured and keep the script real. That brings dividends.

Boost | Stamina Stars | Game Chote Ya Bade Ground Ka Nahi, Stamina Ka Hota Hai

A lovely film that celebrates cricketers who have risen from nowhere to reach where they are today. A refreshing shift from featuring A-Listers to putting ‘stamina’ in the spotlight with these stories of resilience. ‘Stamina’ doesn’t look forced. The young stars look good. And they make the brand look good.

Chalo | BEST | Pudhe Chalo

Talking of stories of inspiring climbs, here are two, beautifully captured by the brand to make itself seen and heard. So the Chalo app that is now used by BEST is the one being promoted. But the stories are of two Mumbaikars who used BEST buses before they became the stars they are today – Anil Kapoor and Sachin Tendulkar. They reminisce about their BEST journeys, keeping us hooked. The films are well made, making them very watchable. The brand’s message is unobtrusively but clearly spelt out at the end.

Aurelia | Be Compliment-Ready

There’s no earth-shattering idea here but the premise works perfectly well. Wearing the Aurelia collection will make one the cynosure of all eyes – a simple message that gets highlighted and driven home thanks to performance of the protagonist and the wedding setting.

Zepto | On Time, Hamesha

Even if you didn’t know who’s playing the lead, this one is an enjoyable watch. The proposition is at the heart of the plot. Driven home along with a few smiles.

CREDbounty

Play It Different | Antakshari

It’s evident which age group one is targeting here. Recreating the iconic Antakshari with the original hosts works very well. What’s impressive here and in the film below, is the reiteration of the message without making you want to look away. Enjoyably done.

Play It Different | Sharmaji-Guptaji

Jar | Save On The Jar App | Prakash Raj

So the second in the series comes our way. After Nana Patekar comes Prakash Raj. Not sure there are any more on-screen villains and their iconic scenes to recreate. Though I am hoping secretly that there are. Good fun to watch; also gets the message across.

ACKO | Save With Acko | Great Khali

It’s tough not to smile after watching this one. A ‘squeeze to save’ plot using a toothpaste tube is smart, but what helps it stand up to get noticed is the little Moorthy and the Great Khali helping him with the squeeze. The brand gets another funny character to spell out its ‘savings’ pitch. When you have to promise what everyone else is promising (savings), you have to do it differently. Acko certainly does that here.

Melorra | Lightweight Jewellery | For Everyday After Your Wedding

A clear message on the ‘lightweight’ nature of the gold jewellery gets through, contrasted with the heavy wedding jewellery one has to wear on their big day. ‘For Everyday After Your Wedding’ underlines the ‘everyday jewellery’ on offer from the brand.

Skoda Slavia | It’s All That Matters

This may have a familiar air to it – the young boy and his transition to a man, all the while being obsessed with cars. But it has been made very well. I spoke with a few who would qualify as car lovers. They’re cheering this on.

XYXX | Play Your Way

Interesting use of celebrity here. Besides showcasing the fit player as a model for its range, the brand also makes a statement through him. Everyone and their uncle has a point of view when it comes to cricket. That home truth helps the brand urge people to ‘Play Your Way’, like Rahul.

Parryware | YouRooms | Always In Fashion

An ode to bathrooms, this doubles up as a showcase of the fancy offerings for the bathroom from the brand. Elements like the joy of singing in the shower and a pregnancy test establish the special place bathrooms hold. The brand is pitching fashionable stuff to make them even more special.

Pearson | #PrepareWell

An actor tells us about the importance of preparation in his profession. Written well with lines that stick, like: ‘The time from action to cut is determined by how well I prepare’. Pearson, with 100 years of learning legacy, has thrown its hat in the ring.

(Curated by ClutterCutters.in. Exclusive to FE BrandWagon Online. To feature campaigns or add credits, kindly email: Campaigns@ClutterCutters.in / gokul.campaign@gmail.com.)

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook